Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus scored a brace in the match against South Korea on Monday

The young man promised to give his sister to the trailblazer if he scores again in Ghana's match against Uruguay on Friday, December 2

Netizens who commented on the footage found the young man's promise hilarious, as many cackled

A young man has promised to give Mohammed Kudus his sister if the Black Stars midfielder scores again in their match against Uruguay on Friday, December 2.

Photos of Mohammed Kudus and the die-hard fan.

Source: Instagram

Kudus scored two goals in the Blacks Stars' match against South Korea, which earned the home side a win on Monday. He made history as the first Ghanaian to score a brace in the ongoing World Cup.

In the caption accompanying a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the young man conveyed the message to his audience, saying, ''If Kudus scores again on Friday, I'm giving him my sister for free''.

The young man, who donned a sportswear, is seen dancing in the footage that has raked in more than 4000 views. The footage, shared on iloveghana, also gained comments as many found the video funny.

YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the remarks below:

Video sparks hilarious comments from folks online

Miss_real_tor posted:

He probably doesn't even have a sister

Artseeks_communications commented:

How retarded is this sentence! Is she an item? f' up.

Bandsbowsandmore said:

Oh, Ghana! Never a dull moment ❤️.

Okese_.acheampong posted:

Nah the song is crazy!

Bitsofajourney reacted:

I’m ready to go bro.

Itzselina02 said:

Adopt me as your sister.

Source: YEN.com.gh