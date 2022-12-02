Black Stars centre-back player, Mohammed Salisu Abdul Karim, has revealed that he is on the side of many Ghanaians who want revenge for the 2010 FIFA World Cup

This comes after Luis Suarez's actions, as well as Asamoah Gyan's penalty miss, were the major highlights of Ghana not qualifying for the semi-final stage

Many Ghanaians have expressed their views on Mohammed Salisu's remarks as the video surfaces online

Black Stars centre-back player, Mohammed Salisu Abdul Karim, has expressed his stance ahead of the Ghana versus Uruguay match, which happens on December 2, 2022.

The Black Stars is currently in Qatar, participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup competition. The country competes in Group H against Portugal, Korean Republic, and Uruguay.

With this last match in the group stage being a critical one for both countries, it boils down to a historic event which happened 12 years ago.

Uruguayan player Luis Suarez used his hands to kick the ball out of the net to prevent Ghana from scoring a goal which could have landed Ghana in the Semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup.

Speaking on this ahead of the game, Mohammed Salisu stated that he is on the side of many Ghanaians who want revenge for the 2010 incident.

In an interview, he stated that

"I need to stay for my country, be with my country, and then fight for my country."

Reactions as Mohammed Salisu discloses revenge against Uruguay ahead of the match

mz_naaokailey commented:

Let's calm down. This is not a revenge game ooo, we beg... This is a We Must Win Game Positive Mindset only

coffeemax23 said:

We all know what a revenge mindset can do to a player (mo and real). Just focus on the game, and you’ll be fine

therealaniebrown remarked:

We ain't going for revenge. We are going for the win

realpvd1 said:

We retiring Suarez tomorrow

noughsqrilla commented:

In the zongos we say revenge cus we truly wanna defeat u Salisu Wallahi ku kashey su, balley Suarez kasaa haanunka chikin idonshi

mansur_2k23 stated:

All the best champion Insha Allah the 3points ours

Black Stars Players Speak Twi In Video As They Play Pool To Unwind Ahead Of Uruguay Game

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghana meets Uruguay on December 2, 2022, and ahead of the match, the players were spotted relaxing and having a good time while playing pool.

While playing, they were captured speaking the local dialect, Twi, which has captivated the hearts of many netizens.

After seeing the video, many Ghanaians did not expect the players to communicate in Twi since most of them play for international clubs. Other players also did not grow up in Ghana, hence the amazement.

