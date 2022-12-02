A young man has cautioned ladies crushing on Mohammed Kudus to go to him for money after the 2022 World Cup

The Black Stars midfielder won the hearts of ''Ghana girls'' following his stellar display in the match against South Korea on Monday

The young man appears unhappy about the enormous show of affection from the ladies toward the Ajax star

A young man has expressed his unhappy thoughts over the show of enormous affection toward Black Stars winger Mohammed Kudus after his stellar performance at the World Cup.

Kudus won the hearts of Ghanaians, especially women and fans alike, after his impressive display in the match between the Black Stars and South Korea, scoring a brace to secure a win for the home side on Monday.

According to the young man, ''Ghana girls'' are overexpressing their feelings for Kudus, with some saying they're crushing on him.

Photos of Mohammed Kudus and the young man. Credit: Pulse Ghana.

Source: Instagram

He hilariously lamented in a video while cautioning that those ladies should go to Kudus for their school fees and money for food after the global showpiece ends.

Netizens have reacted to the footage of the young man venting his spleen over the show of love for Kudus.

Watch the clip below:

