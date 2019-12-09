100+ funny text messages to make her laugh and make her attracted to you

There are many ways of making your crush fall for you. Funny text messages to make her laugh are the best tactics to use. The messages listed below convey romantic emotions and affection in a witty and hilarious way.

Funny text messages to make her attracted to you.

You can entertain the one you love with funny romantic messages. Jokes soften the blow of a potentially sticky conversation. A giggle and a smile help people deal with conflict and improve their cooperation.

Funny text messages to make her laugh

Jokes improve someone's mental and physical health. Moreover, your ability to make someone laugh to smoothen out conflicts and awkward situations shows you have high emotional and cognitive intelligence. Smitten your love interest with these funny love jokes:

Hey. I'm a jobless man with a certificate in cuddling, a diploma in caring, and a degree in kissing. Do you have a job opening for me?

You make my heart race without doing anything.

Girl, are you the love mascot because you appear to be made of love?

I'm not a gambler, but my heart has just bet I'll never stop loving you.

I don't need a camera to laugh or smile. I do it just by looking at your face.

You are in my heart, my mind, and my entire body. My doctor says that you must be a parasite!

The brain is the most impressive organ in our whole body. From the day you are born, it works 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, until you fall in love.

Love is when I walk to the other side of the classroom to sharpen my pencil so I can see you. Only to realize I am holding a pen.

Do you have a Band-Aid? I just scraped my knee falling for you.

Are you from Tennessee? Because you're the only ten, I see!

Flirty jokes to make her laugh over text

Flirty jokes to make her laugh over text.

Funny text messages can help you catch her attention. They also boost your attractiveness and eventually draw both of you closer. Below are some funny texts to get her attention:

I'm not a gambler, but I've allowed my heart and mind to bet that I will never stop loving you.

I'd love to see you only on days that end with y.

I've missed you for the last 24 hours, 1440 minutes, and 86400 seconds.

My life without you is like a beautiful vase waiting to be filled with a flower called you.

Hey beautiful, I don't think you were meant to stay on earth because you're an angel sent from heaven.

Do you know my favorite thing in the world? The second word of this text.

Staring at people for too long is considered rude. I would like your permission.

I love you. You're my pudding. But how come you're away from the bakery?

True love is like a pillow. You can hug it when you're in trouble. You can cry on it when you're in pain. You can embrace it when you're happy, so buy a pillow when you need true love!

I don't play chess, but you're my queen.

What happens when you fall in love with a chef? You get buttered up.

What did the hopeless romantic baker say to his dough? I knead you!

What did the astronaut's girlfriend say to him when he proposed in outer space? "I can't breathe!"

Why should you avoid falling in love with a pastry chef? They'll only dessert you.

Is your name WI-FI because I'm sensing a strong connection?

Funny things to say to a girl to get her attention

Funny things to say to a girl to get her attention.

Laughter is a gateway to someone's heart and mind. Therefore, woe yourself into her heart and mind with flirty jokes. If you're stuck for jokes to tell your crush, the ones listed above will come in handy:

The doctor told me that I have a healthy heart, but for some reason, it skips a beat whenever I see you.

My mother tells me that I cried a lot when I was a little kid. I realized today it was because I was missing you.

Let's commit the perfect crime: I'll steal your heart, and you steal mine.

Last night I hugged my pillow and dreamt of you… I wish that someday I'd dream about my pillow and I'd be hugging you.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but when I look at yours, I'm speechless!

What does the ghost call his true love? My ghoul-friend.

What did the little boat say to the yacht? Can I interest you in a little row-mance?

My girlfriend left me because she couldn't handle my OCD. I told her to close the door five times on her way out.

What did the guy with the broken leg say to his nurse? "I've got a crutch on you."

Baby, you make my floppy disk turn into a hard drive.

What do you call two birds in love? Tweet-hearts!

Are we subatomic particles because I feel a strong force between us?

I love you more today than I did yesterday. But that's because yesterday I was angry at you.

I told my ex-girlfriend to text me when she got home. She must be homeless.

Funny jokes to make her laugh

Funny jokes to make her laugh.

The best way to kill a joke is to explain it. Allow her to figure out the joke on her own. You have a strong connection if she quickly grasps the meaning and laughs wholeheartedly. If you are stuck with how to make a girl laugh over text, below is a compilation of hilarious text messages you can send your love interest:

I'm not a professional photographer, but I can picture us together.

My phone is broken because, for some reason, your number isn't on it.

If you are cute, you can call me baby. If you are friendly, you can call me sweetie. But if you are hot, you can contact me tonight!

You are one of the leading causes of global warming because you are smoking hot.

Your father must be a mobster because you are the bomb like dynamite.

I love all the stars in the sky, but they are nothing compared to the ones in your eyes!

Life is full of beautiful things: soft sunsets, painted rainbows, delicate blossoms, love & laughter, quiet moments & a wonderful someone like you.

If you hold my hand, I can capture the world with the other.

Your hug is the best place to be, your name is my favorite word, and your voice is my ideal sound!

I want to acquire you the way Facebook acquired Instagram. I love you!

You are like my asthma. You take my breath away.

Heaven isn't always a physical place. Heaven, to me, is being with you.

My name is Microsoft. Can I crash at your place tonight?

I'll only be able to stop wanting you when I'm dead.

Random texts to make someone laugh

Random texts to make someone laugh.

Romantic jokes make a girl feel special. If you are stuck and need more ideas, try modifying text messages from the internet to suit her personality. She might love them more than your usual self-made jokes. You can find a cute, funny text to send a girl from this list:

I have a crush on your mind, I fell for your personality, and your looks are just a big bonus.

Wait a minute. Why did it take you so long to enter my life? I'm angry.

Your dad must have been a thief because he stole all the stars in the sky and put them in your eyes!

I have had an awful day, and seeing a pretty girl smile always makes me feel better. So, would you smile for me?

I may annoy you, and you might want to kill me… I permit you but on one condition. Don't shoot me in the heart because that's where you are!

I've been getting wrinkles from smiling so much. Stop being too sweet! You're driving me insane.

Me without you is like a nerd without braces, a shoe without laces, aSentenceWithoutSpaces.

Never kiss a police officer, she will say, hands up. Never kiss a doctor. She will say, next, please. Always kiss a teacher, she will say, repeat it five times.

Love is like having a short call your pants; everyone can see it, but only you can feel it. Thanks for being the pee in my pants.

You make things hard. I like that.

Jokes to make someone laugh over text

Random texts to make someone laugh.

There are many funny things to say to a girl. Keep your jokes simple, short, and precise. It is easier for someone to grasp the humor in a short funny statement than a long one. A long joke sometimes loses meaning and becomes boring. Below are some cute jokes to send a woman:

Am I cute enough, or do you need more vodkas?

I sure hope, girl, that you know CPR because you make my heart skip a beat.

Girl, will you stop getting any hotter? You are killing the poor thermometer!

You must go and see a doctor, girl! Because you have 'BEAUTY' all over your face!

Girl, you are like dandruff because I cannot get you out of my head.

Why do men like to fall in love at first sight? Because doing so saves them a lot of money.

Can I borrow a kiss from you? I promise you that I will give it back.

Never laugh at your significant other's choices because you are one of them.

Do you have a date for Valentine's Day? Yes, it is February 14th.

Are you familiar with that tingly feeling you get in your body when you develop feelings for someone? That feeling is all of your common sense leaving your body.

What happened when the two vampires went on a blind date? It was love at first bite.

Knock, knock. Who's there? Pauline. Pauline, who? I think I'm Pauline in love with you.

What did one boat say to the other? Are you up for a little row-mance?

What did the patient with the broken leg say to their doctor? Hey, doc, I have a crutch on you.

Why should you never break up with a goalie? Because he is a keeper.

How do you make a girl laugh over text?

How to make a girl laugh over text.

Crack jokes to make a girl laugh before engaging her in a serious conversation, like asking her out on a date. A far-fetched joke appears phony. Let your sense of humor flow naturally, and use relatable jokes. Here are some beautiful examples to use:

I broke my phone as your phone number is not in it.

Let's make a deal, girl. Let me kiss you, and if you don't like it, you can return me.

Some people fall off their bicycles, while others fall from trees. But I fell for you.

It appears that you are making my heart beat faster.

Please save my smoldering heart. When I met you, I realized you had the same face I fantasized about every night.

Do you have a parking ticket? Because you have the word “fine” written all over you.

By the way, don’t be alarmed if a fat man in a red suit places you in a bag late at night. He’s just fulfilling my Christmas wish of wanting you.

Do you want to drink with me and know what drinks I’ve had in my life?

I know I can’t change the fact that I wasn’t a part of your past, but can I make amends by being a part of your present?

Did you visit a different planet? Oh, lovely, we have things in common.

How to make her smile on WhatsApp?

How to make her smile on WhatsApp.

Cultivating your sense of humor can improve your social interactions online and offline. For instance, telling a joke helps you control your anxiety. Calmness makes the conversation flow more naturally. Below are some funny jokes you can send to make her smile on WhatsApp:

I don't mind going to hell if it means spending time with you.

I sent angels to keep an eye on you last night, but they refused when I asked why they explained that angels do not look after other angels.

I'm glad I wished on that shooting star all those years ago as it brought me you, the girl of my dreams.

You give my life meaning. Are you a dictionary?

What do you say to your single friends on Valentine's Day? Happy Independence Day!

Ma'am, you must provide your name and phone number because I injured my knees while falling for you.

Relationships are a lot like algebra. Have you ever looked at your X and wondered Y?

Why should you not marry a tennis player? Because love means nothing to them.

I wonder if I'm awake or dreaming when I'm with you.

My knees are weakening day by day because I'm falling for you.

When I'm with you, I'm not sure if I'm awake or dreaming.

People adore money and flowers, but I adore you.

Why do painters always fall for their models? Because they love them with all of their art.

What's the difference between love and marriage? Love is blind; marriage is an eye-opener.

Use funny text messages to make her laugh. Also, be keen with messages you think will make your girl smile. Crack jokes from topics that interest her and remain respectful.

