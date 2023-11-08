Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey has been awarded the Porsche Centre Mid-Sussex Player for October

He received a Porsche whip for 48 hours for his remarkable performance for the English professional football club

The 23-year-old made a significant contribution to Brighton's 3-1 win at Old Trafford in October 2023

Ghanaian-UK international defender Tariq Lamptey has been named the Porsche Centre Mid-Sussex Player for October at Brighton and Hove Albion.

The award was given to the Brighton defender for his superb performance during the month, which included a key win at Old Trafford and a thrilling comeback draw at Marseille.

Tariq Lamptey awarded a Porsche car for 48 hours for emerging Player of October. Photo credit: 3xtra.tv/tariq_lamptey.

Source: UGC

Lamptey, 23, made an impact in October, contributing two assists in Brighton's 3-1 triumph at Old Trafford and playing a key role in their 2-2 draw at Marseille's Stade Velodrome.

His efforts were rewarded with the renowned Player of the Month title, earning him the luxurious whip.

Tariq Lamptey has the option of selecting a Porsche of his choice. However, he can only enjoy this fancy vehicle for 48 hours.

See him in the photo below:

Tariq Lamptey awarded a Porsche car for emerging as Player of the Month. Photo credit: 3xtra.tv.

Source: UGC

