A social media user with the TikTok name Miris Couture swooned over Mohammed Kudus in a video posted on her vibrant account

The footage shows the Premier League West Ham star at a salon, where he flaunts his dashing look

Scores of members of the TikTok community thronged the comments area after watching the clip to react

TikTok user Miris Couture gushed over Ghanaian football star Mohammed Kudus when she posted a video of the Black Stars attacking midfielder on her platform.

In the adorable clip chanced on by YEN.com.gh, the footballer shows off his look at a salon where he had received a haircut.

Pretty lady gushes over Kudus. Photo credit: miris_couture.

Source: TikTok

Kudus, who now plays as a right winger for Premier League club West Ham United and the Ghana national team after moving from Nordsjælland and Ajax, gave a 360 look for the camera.

Sharing the clip on TikTok, Couture celebrated the footballing prowess of Kudus. The clip had raked in more than 21,000 views and comments at the time of this publication.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the video of Kudus

Many gushed over the Black Stars player

Amaning-Kwarteng indicated:

Eeee, Kudus number.

Mz VOLCANO asked:

Why don't you take a pic or do a video with him to prove us wrong .

Miris Couture✂️ · Creator posted:

Yooo, ago show you.

Nana Akua Ahwenepankasa commented:

All that Ghana girls know is ahoshish3.

Miris Couture✂️ · Creator said:

Why you bi boy tswww.

Prettyadwoah indicated:

Do a video with him and let see because he is my man and I don’t know you anywhere.

NanaWashington said:

Please stop dreaming.

Miris Couture✂️ · Creator posted:

I'm not dreaming ooo.

West Ham celebrates Kudus

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that English football club West Ham United took to TikTok to celebrate Mohammed Kudus' goal against Arsenal with a video.

The Ghanaian midfielder's fantastic contribution in West Ham's 3-1 victory against Arsenal in the EFL Carabao Cup semi-final left fans and the club's social media team in high spirits.

In the TikTok video, the West Ham admin created a slideshow of Mohammed Kudus celebrating his goal. They added a catchy Ghanaian song as the background music to make the moment even more special. The song featured in the video was You De Feel The Vibe by Kwamz.

Fan expresses love for Kudus

In another story, a passionate Ghanaian football fan emotionally declared his love for national star Mohammed Kudus.

The devoted supporter displayed extensive inscriptions of Kudus' name all over his body in a video that went viral.

The gentleman also prophesied that Kudus would score for Ghana during the crucial match, which came true.

