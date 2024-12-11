A young lady, identified on X as @__NanaAma__, has congratulated Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang

Nana Ama aid her supposed mother's historic feat is something that many Ghanaian women can be proud of

She also expressed gratitude to God for her mother's achievement as the country's first female Vice President-elect

A purported daughter of Ghana's vice president-elect, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, has congratulated her mother on her historic feat.

Prof Agyemang became Ghana's first female Vice President-elect following former president John Dramani Mahama's victory in the 2024 polls.

Nana Ama, a lady who claims to be the daughter of Ghana's first female Vice President-elect, Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, celebrates the historic feat. Photo credit: @__NanaAma_/X.

Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), won the election on December 7, 2024, with 6,328,397, representing 56.55% of the total valid ballot cast to defeat Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NPP's Dr Bawumia, the current Vice President, polled 4,657,304 votes, representing 41.61%.

Following this resounding victory, the lady identified on X as @__NanaAma__, who referred to her as her mother, took to social media to celebrate.

Beaming with excitement, Nana Ama described Prof Naana Jane's historic achievement as unbelievable.

"When I hear Vice President-Elect, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, @NJOAgyemang. I get teary! Like whoever thought my mother would be the first female Vice President of Ghana! It can only be God! Thank you, NDC & Ghana," she wrote on X

Ghanaians react to Nana Ama's post.

Following her X post celebrating her supposed mother's victory, a section of Ghanaians on social media thronged her comments section to celebrate.

@BREMANG12 said:

"Congratulations to her, but also remind her on Sanitary pad taxes."

@Ayensua also said:

"An actual role model! We wish her the absolute best in her role."

@Bernise_doe commented:

"Congratulations She deserved it and l hope at your lonely moment with her you remind her of the issues that the ordinary Ghanaian are facing especially the women."

Mahama names the transition team

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that President-elect John Mahama has announced his transition team.

Former chief of staff, Julius Debrah will co-chair a joint transition team with the outgoing members of government.

Other members include Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, and Prof Kwamena Ahwoi.

