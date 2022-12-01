Mohammed Kudus has been the name on the lips of many Ghanaian girls, and a video of him parking his Mercedes AMG impressed them

The Black Stars star man has impressed many with his stellar performances at the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Many ladies have expressed admiration for Kudus and mentioned that they love his handsome looks and football skills

Trending Black Stars star, Mohammed Kudus, has won the hearts of many Ghanaians with his amazing performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Kudus Pulls Up In His Mercedes AMG Source: nanaekuaadepaof, Getty Images

Kudus has drawn the attention of many ladies with his stellar performances and handsome looks.

A video of the young man parking his expensive Mercedes Benz AMG has got many ladies falling in love with him even more.

The young winger in the video gently parked the vehicle at a car park and got down, wearing a fashionable hoodie and sporting his afro fade.

Why Kudus Has Become The People's Champion

Mohammed Kudus, in Ghana's first game against Portugal, showed that he was the man to take Ghana forward as he put in a shift in both midfield and attack.

The young man impressed many with a beautiful assist he gave Dede Ayew. Even though Ghana lost, people were stunned by the team's overall performance.

In the South Korea match, which was Ghana's second game of the tournament, Kudus did even better as he bagged a brace in the game. He scored the 3rd goal, which secured a 3:2 win for Ghana.

Ladies Fawn Over Kudus

