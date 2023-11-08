Mohammed Kudus recently starred in West Ham's EPL game against Brentford, scoring a scissor kick goal

A video of the Ghana international's goal was shared on Instagram by the EPL, which described it as a sensational

The post has triggered many reactions with some social media users claiming Kudus for Nigeria

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus recently scored a beautiful goal for West Ham United in the English Premier League (EPL).

West Ham travelled to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford in the Week 11 fixture on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Kudus side lost 3-2 in the hard-fought encounter, with the Ghana international stealing the spotlight once again despite the defeat.

Mohammed Kudus scored a spectacular goal against Brentford Photo source: @premierleague

Kudus scores spectacular equaliser against Brentford

The former Ajax star found the back of the net in the 19th minute of the match to cancel Neal Maupay's 11th-minute opener.

His goal was a masterpiece, demonstrating his incredible skill and precision. With a powerful shot from a tight angle, he beat the Brentford goalkeeper, leaving the opposition stunned.

EPL celebrates Kudus for his goal

Days after the game, the official Instagram page of EPL has shared a video of the acrobatic kick goal, praising Kudus.

Sharing the video, the EPL handle described the 23-year-old's goal as sensational.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Kudus' goal

The post triggered mixed reactions on social media.

ainsly_ramsey said:

This guy was there and Arteta went on to sign Kai Havertz

elorm_trybes said:

My favourite Nigerian player at the moment ❤️

nojuicehere_ said:

He’s cooking Ghanaian assorted jollof rice.

sam_tei_nat

Another Sadio Mane, he should be play for a bigger club:

tk_lbk said:

United bought the wrong Ajax winger

major_masters said:

This lad is gonna get better and better!

West Ham celebrates Kudus

Earlier, West Ham United had celebrated Mohammed Kudus by sharing a video compilation of his performance against Arsenal with a Black Sherif tune in the background.

The football club were excited about Mohammed Kudus' performances since joining the football club, bagging five goals in seven games.

Ghanaians in the comment section were excited to see Kudus get the recognition he deserved.

