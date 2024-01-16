Stephen Appiah was one of several football greats invited to witness this year's Best FIFA Football Awards

The ceremony, which was held in London, was to honour the world's best names in football

Appiah's photos while interacting with other world stars have taken scores of fans down memory lane

On Monday, January 15, 2023, the 2023 edition of the Best FIFA Football Awards came off in London.

The event brought together the game's legends and active professionals to honour the world's best footballers.

Ex-Black Stars captain and Juventus legend Stephen Appiah, in his sleek black suit, was among many renowned sports personalities who graced the occasion.

Stephen Appiah meets fellow legends. Photo source: Twitter/GhanaBlackStars

Source: Twitter

Stephen Appiah poses with renowned football legends

The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony is one of the most anticipated events in global football.

Since its inception in 2016, FIFA has relied on the sport's veterans to present awards on stage and network with each other.

This year, FIFA recruited French legend and on-screen sports analyst Thierry Henry as the host for the ceremony.

Some legends spotted at the ceremony include Brazil's Roberto Carlos, France's Marseille Desailly and Cameroon legend Geremi Njitap.

Stephen Appiah, who was Ghana's first captain to lead the Black Stars to the World Cup in 2006, was spotted with the legends and their photos got many fans reminiscing over the good old times when the players were in their prime.

Netizens react to Stephen Appiah's presence at the ceremony

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Stephen Appiah's presence at the Best FIFA Football Awards.

@theyawofosu said:

Stephen is so graceful.

@KelOwusu wrote:

Stephen Appiah… The man you can’t have anything against

@PapaQuasy remarked:

The BEST Black Stars Capitan & Leader of this millennium

@KUBOLORBOY added:

this is very nice❤️✨

Stephen Appiah charms netizens with his daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a video of Stephen Appiah playing his daddy duties before an outing with his daughter.

In the video, the former Black Stars' captain was seen fixing his daughter's skirt in preparation for their outing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh