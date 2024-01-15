Ghana's AFCON defeat to Cape Verde in the Black Stars' opening game has caused a significant stir online

Nigerians descended on Ghanaian netizens on Twitter, trolling them after the football match

Ghanaians fired them back considering that the Super Eagles of Nigeria almost suffered the same fate

Ghana's defeat to Cape Verde yesterday unsettled scores of fans who were rooting for the team's explosive start to this year's AFCON campaign.

The Black Stars lost the game after a painful defensive mishap dashed their hopes of leaving the game with a point.

While many Ghanaians berated the players and his staff after the game, Nigerians took to social media to troll Ghanaian netizens.

Ghana Naija banter erupts after Black Stars defeat

YEN.com.gh has seen scores of trolling posts targeted at Ghanaians since the Black Stars' opening game against Cape Verde.

This particular post has garnered half a million impressions and a thousand comments from both sides.

It's worthy of note that Nigeria's opening AFCON game against Equatorial Guinea on the same day Ghana played ended in a draw in a one-goal draw.

Reactions from Ghana Naija banter online

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Ghanaian and Nigerian netizens as they trolled each other after their AFCON games.

@Dasilva312152 said:

Afcon just start and Ghana must Go

@romanranking wrote:

Even their juju become tired

@_ebo_taylor commented:

Naaa this rivalry is fierce

@horlarsphatt247 reacted:

No be who first do dey pain but na who last do

@Naija_PR added added:

we have light. we have light. But your light can't get your Black Stars one point at AFCON

Jordan Ayew blasts players after Black Stars defeat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a post-match interview in which Jordan Ayew reviewed the Black Stars' fruitless game against Cape Verde.

In the interview, Jordan Ayew blamed the Black Stars' defeat on the many inexperienced players in the team and encouraged them to speedily adjust to the AFCON environment.

Chris Houghton reportedly attacked by an unidentified fan

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars' head coach, Chris Hughton was reportedly attacked by an unidentified fan after the team's AFCON defeat.

Neither the coach nor the team have confirmed or denied the reports but some eyewitness accounts have emerged so far.

