Ghana's captain, Andre Ayew, has entered the exclusive club of players who have participated in eight Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments.

Dede Ayew as he is popularly referred to joins Egypt's Ahmed Hassan and Cameroon's Rigobert Song.

Ayew achieved this feat during Ghana's 1-2 loss to Cape Verde in the 2023 AFCON opening game.

The 34-year-old, who came on as a second-half substitute, is now tied with Hassan and Song for the most AFCON appearances.

Meanwhile, he is just one appearance away from recording 36 appearances in AFCON just as Song.

Even though Andre aims to break more records he also he indicated that the most important thing for him is the team's achievements and not his personal wins.

“Breaking records and not winning or not having the results as a team is not my ambition as the captain of the team. I want to do everything possible to break the record but most importantly, I want to win games as the leader of the team,” he added.

AFCON 2023: Jordan Ayew Blames Black Stars' Defeat On Inexperience

Meanwhile, Ghana Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew expressed disappointment after their AFCON defeat to Cape Verde, attributing it to the inexperience of about 10 squad members who were making their tournament debut.

Ayew acknowledged the disappointing start but emphasised the need for the team to learn from their mistakes quickly.

He specifically pointed out that inexperienced legs contributed to the defeat during their AFCON debut in Ivory Coast.

Ghana's Head Coach Reportedly Attacked In Ivory Coast

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Ghana Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, faced an attack by a member of the team's supporters union at the team's hotel.

Swift intervention from diplomats and the Ivorian Police effectively managed the unclassy incident.

The details surrounding the motive or cause of the attack remain undisclosed.

