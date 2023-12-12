Stephen Appiah melted many hearts on social media with an adorable picture of him and his daughter, Vanessa Appiah, stepping out in style

In the caption, he noted that he was fixing his daughter's outfit, making sure that she looked on point

Many people spoke about how protective Stephen Appiah is of his daughter

Former Ghanaian professional footballer Stephen Appiah shared an adorable picture of him fixing his daughter's outfit, which warmed many hearts on social media.

Stephen Appiah and his daughter Image Credit: @stephenappiahofficial

Source: Instagram

Stephen Appiah fixes daughter's dress in photo

In the adorable photo that Stephen Appiah shared on his verified Instagram page, he and his daughter, Vanessa Angel Naa Dede Nakai Appiah, stepped out in style in their casual outfits.

The former Black Stars captain and his daughter twinned in white short-sleeved t-shirts.

He paired his with cargo pants, while his gorgeous daughter paired hers with a tattered jeans mini skirt.

Captioning the adorable photo, Stephen Appiah stated that he was ensuring that his daughter's outfit perfectly suited her. He wrote:

I like fixing my Bebe ❤️ #italiana #chorkormanian #stepapplifestyle

Adorable photo of Stephen Appiah fixing his daughter's outfit as they stepped out.

Ghanaians gush over the adorable picture of Stephen Appiah and his daughter

Many people gushed over how protective Stephen Appiah is of his only daughter, while others talked about how she was growing into a beautiful young lady.

princedavidosei said:

❤️ AK 47 at the back

alwaysshowboateng said:

When A Daughter Becomes a Father’s Best-friend #V #Steve-OOOO

marthaankomah said:

She is beautiful

odehye1 said:

She’s becoming a woman real fast. Many eyes are watching

sarahrebelz said:

U got her alright Beautiful

frapoh_links said:

Beautiful Italian, always beautiful

Stephen Appiah and his son twin in black suits

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Stephen Appiah shared a picture of him and his son looking classy as they both slayed in all-black suits at Birmingham.

He spoke about their relationship and how he has grown to see his son as his friend. Many people cheered them in the comments, while others admired their unbreakable bond.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh