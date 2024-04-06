Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus’ impressive strike against SC Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League has earned him West Ham United’s Goal of the Month for March

The talented footballer scored twice against Freiburg in the match that saw his side clinch a 5-0 victory

A video of the goal, posted on X by Ghanaian journalist Owuraku Ampofo, has garnered attention and praises for the Black Stars player

Kudus' strike against Freiburg earns him West Ham United Goal of the Month for March. Photo credit: kudus_mohammed.

Watch the Goal of the Month winner below:

Kudus wins hearts

Owuraku Ampofo shared on X the video of Mohammed Kudus’ impressive goal against Freiburg, which drew praise for the footballer. YEN.com.gh gathered some of the heartwarming comments here.

@Naveedahmed899 commented:

Nice playing.

@iam_dheryk wrote:

That’s Messi right there.

@BestTechGh gushed over Kudus' Goal of the Month winner:

Yeah very deserving.

@mantse8591024 commented:

Star boy doings.

@NiiJnr4 said:

He has Messi DNA.

@j_nlma wrote:

Incredible.

West Ham celebrates Kudus

