Football star Mohammed Kudus has made history as the highest-scoring Ghanaian in West Ham United’s history

He achieved this remarkable feat with 13 goals under his belt, surpassing the 12-goal record of André Ayew

Ghanaian journalist Owuraku Ampofo highlighted the milestone on X, sparking diverse reactions from netizens

West Ham United attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has surpassed André Ayew’s history as the highest-scoring Ghanaian player in the club’s history.

Kudus achieved the impressive feat with 13 goals in 15 fewer games than Ayew, who joined West Ham from August 8, 2016, to January 2018, scoring 12 goals in 50 games.

The record-breaking milestone of Mohammed Kudus has garnered attention on social media, where many have celebrated the footballer.

Netizen celebrates Kudus

Ghanaian journalist Owuraku Ampofo took to X to highlight the achievement to his followers.

“Mohammed Kudus surpasses Andre Ayew to become the highest-scoring Ghanaian in West Ham history. He reached this milestone in 15 fewer games,” Ampofo said.

Owuraku Ampofo triggers reactions

The post has ignited mixed responses among netizens. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments discussing Mohammed Kudus here.

@bour_bright wrote:

Stop this unnecessary record! This is Westham, not Manchester United!

@JoeStanleyGh commented:

Aaah Dede ayew se3n.? He has no legend, Father, so he plays well. Dede Ayew was overhyped. He wasn’t clinically good on the ball, just some Abedi hype bii. Tw333.

@Rob_B2K posted:

Was there much competition?

@Yaoyo said:

No size.

@MARKDIDDY posted:

Two average players.

@Melanie28996922 said:

Ehhhh now the Ayews will hate kudus more.

Mohammed Kudus laments his debut 2023 AFCON experience

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus lamented his debut experience and the Black Stars’ abysmal performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This comes long after the Black Stars failed to secure victory in all three matches they played in the tournament, recording two points to exit at the preliminary stage.

During a candid interview with British media, The Guardian, the footballer decried that his intentions for the team did not go as planned due to his injury before the football contest.

