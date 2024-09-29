Kylian Mbappe won't be allowed to attend the first instalment of the Madrid Derby this season at the Wanda Metropolitano

The Frenchman picked up an injury against Alaves, ruling him out of the clash, but will also not be in the stands

The showdown slated for Sunday, September 29, will be the 237th time Atletico Madrid will be facing Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid prepares to welcome their fierce city rivals Real Madrid in what promises to be an electrifying encounter at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday evening.

Both teams have endured an up-and-down start to the season across their first seven matches, making this clash an ideal opportunity for either side to assert dominance in La Liga.

Kylian Mbappe is not expected to be in the stands when Atletico Madrid play host to Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano. Photo by Soccrates Images.

Who wins the 237th Madrid Derby?

Although Real Madrid currently sits above Atletico in the standings, Los Blancos will be acutely aware of their subpar away performances at their rival's home ground.

A visit to the Metropolitano is never straightforward, and this occasion is made even trickier by the absence of star signing Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe not allowed to attend Madrid Derby

Mbappe, after struggling to score in his first three appearances, found his rhythm before a thigh injury sidelined him for three weeks.

His absence will be keenly felt, especially given his resurgence, and the timing couldn't be worse as Real face the hostile atmosphere of a Madrid derby.

The reason why Mbappe won't attend

Intriguingly, the Frenchman won't even be in the stadium to support his teammates from the stands.

According to L’Equipe, the club made the decision to keep Mbappe away due to safety concerns.

Although the 25-year-old expressed a desire to cheer on his side, Real Madrid officials felt his presence could stir trouble with Atletico fans, given the high tension associated with the rivalry.

Per Madrid Universal, this precaution follows a previous incident of racial abuse aimed at Vinicius Jr. during last year's Madrid derby, an event that has heightened the club’s caution around such fixtures.

While Mbappe will be supporting from afar, his absence underscores the fierce and sometimes volatile nature of this heated rivalry.

Real Madrid's Brazil stars warned about Mbappe

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Neymar had allegedly warned his Brazilian compatriots at Real Madrid about playing alongside Kylian Mbappe.

This comes amid growing tension between Neymar and Mbappe during their time together at Paris Saint-Germain.

With four Brazilians on Real Madrid's roster this season, Vinicius Junior is notably the closest to the French captain.

