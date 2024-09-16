Neymar has reportedly cautioned his Brazilian compatriots at Real Madrid about playing with Kylian Mbappe

This revelation comes amid reports that the relationship between Neymar and Mbappe at PSG was far from harmonious

Madrid has four Brazilians on their roster for this campaign, with Vinicius the closest to the French captain

Neymar Junior has reportedly cautioned Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo de Goes, and other Brazilian players at Real Madrid about the challenges of playing alongside Kylian Mbappe.

Following Mbappe's much-anticipated transfer to the Spanish capital this summer, Vinicius and Rodrygo have welcomed him to Los Blancos with open arms.

Neymar has advised Vinicius and the rest of the Brazilians at Real Madrid to be cautious about working with Kylian Mbappe. Photos by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce and Clive Rose.

Source: Getty Images

However, the initial phase of their attacking partnership has been marked by difficulties in finding cohesion, leaving manager Carlo Ancelotti grappling with the task of integrating his star-studded frontline.

Despite all three forwards getting on the scoresheet in La Liga, there has been a visible lack of chemistry in their play, with both Mbappe and Vinicius often drifting into similar areas on the left side of the pitch.

Many expected a potential clash of egos given Kylian's global status and Vinicius’ role as Real Madrid’s poster boy.

Yet moments on the field, such as Vinicius selflessly allowing Mbappe to take two penalties, seem to contradict any talk of friction between them.

Nevertheless, according to reports, Neymar has advised his compatriots to be cautious around the French star.

According to Transfermarkt, Neymar and Mbappe shared the pitch 136 times during their stint at Paris Saint-Germain, combining for 54 goals between 2017 and 2023.

Neymar 'warns' Brazilians about Mbappe

Now, with Neymar at Al-Hilal and Mbappe donning the Real Madrid jersey, the former PSG star has allegedly warned Vinicius, Rodrygo, and defender Eder Militao about the difficulties of playing with the French captain.

Journalist Cyril Hanouna shared insights into this alleged warning on Europe 1, explaining that Neymar reached out to the Brazilian contingent at Real Madrid to share his experiences.

"The Brazilians [at Real Madrid] are friends with Neymar. It has always been a war between Neymar and Mbappé," Hanouna noted, as quoted by Goal.

"Neymar has sent a message to the Brazilians, telling them that playing with Mbappe was catastrophic, that it was hell."

Mbappe offers encouraging words to Vinicius

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappe offered words of encouragement to Vinicius Junior after both players scored in Real Madrid's 2-0 victory against Real Sociedad.

Mbappe and Vinícius each netted from the penalty spot, helping Los Blancos secure a crucial win in San Sebastian on Saturday.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh