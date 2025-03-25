Sulley Muntari has urged Premier League side Arsenal to renew the contract of compatriot Thomas Partey

Muntari reckons that Partey has been one of Arsenal's best players this season and a contract renewal should be a no-brainer

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old grabbed a double as Ghana inched closer to World Cup qualification after beating Madagascar

Legendary Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari has voiced his support for Thomas Partey, urging Arsenal to secure the midfielder’s future with a contract extension.

With Partey’s current deal set to expire this summer, uncertainty looms over his long-term stay in North London.

Arsenal have been told to renew the contract of Thomas Partey.

Source: Getty Images

Despite delivering standout performances under Mikel Arteta, reports indicate that the Gunners are hesitant to offer new terms.

Transfermarkt data shows that the former Atlético Madrid enforcer has featured in 42 matches across all competitions, contributing three goals and as many assists.

However, even with his resurgence in form, Arsenal appear to be prioritising a replacement rather than securing his services beyond this season.

Arsenal’s midfield search and Partey’s uncertain future

The North London club has already begun scouting potential additions in midfield, with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi emerging as the top candidate to step into Partey’s role.

The Ghanaian’s injury history and Arsenal’s long-term vision seem to be factors influencing the club’s reluctance to extend his stay.

Muntari calls on Arsenal to offer Partey new contract

However, Muntari, who played for Portsmouth in the Premier League before moving on to Inter Milan and AC Milan, believes Arsenal should retain Partey rather than seek alternatives.

“For me, it is obvious that Partey has been one of the best Arsenal players this season. They need him and should offer him a new contract.

"If they do not extend it, he still has good years ahead of him at the highest level, and I do not rule out a return to Atlético Madrid,” the retired Ghana international said, as quoted by Arsenal News Channel on X.

Partey shines on international duty amid uncertain Arsenal future

While discussions about his club future continue, Partey has let his performances do the talking on the international stage.

The midfield general was in imperious form for Ghana during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, playing a pivotal role in back-to-back victories.

Partey ended his dry spell in front of goal for Ghana with a brace against Madagascar as the Black Stars strolled to a 3-0 win in the World Cup qualifiers.

Source: Twitter

First, he orchestrated play in a dominant 5-0 thrashing of Chad in Accra.

He then stepped up against Madagascar, delivering a match-winning display with a brace in a commanding 3-0 triumph, as noted by CAF Online.

The 31-year-old opened the scoring in the 11th minute before doubling the lead just before the hour mark. Mohammed Kudus sealed the victory, further solidifying Ghana’s position in the race for World Cup qualification.

With the Black Stars edging closer to securing a spot at next year’s global showpiece in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Partey’s importance on both club and international fronts remains undeniable.

The question now is whether Arsenal will recognise his value or allow one of their most influential figures to walk away.

Fans praise Partey after Madagascar show

Previously, YEN.com.gh highlighted Thomas Partey's stellar display, netting twice in Ghana's commanding 3-0 win over Madagascar.

His performance drew widespread acclaim, with fans lauding him as one of Africa's finest midfielders.

Source: YEN.com.gh