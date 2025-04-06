Media personality Afua Asantewaa's daughter, Afua Etruwaa, has highlighted the struggles of being a rising professional model

In an exclusive interview with 4 Kidz Paradise, Afua Etruwaa, pleaded wth Ghanaians to leave her alone and to enjoy her life freely

Her remarks in the interview got many Ghanaians talking about whether she was deserving of the celebrity status

Media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's daughter, Afua Etruwaa, has opened up about garnering fame after her mother embarked on two Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempts.

Afua Asantewaa's daughter, Afua Etruwaa, speaks about fame. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa's daughter speaks about fame

In an exclusive interview with 4 Kidz Paradise, Afua Etruwaa was on the show to speak about what it took to be a beauty queen.

However, while throwing more light on that topic, the host of the show asked her about the challenges she faced in the modeling industry, and the main challenge she highlighted had to do with being famous.

The rising professional model noted that there were instances where she wanted to visit the mall but her mother would caution her not to for fear of being captured by bloggers and fans.

"Sometimes, I want to go to the mall and my mum would be like people are there they would capture you and say that Afua is in the mall, Afua is this and that," she said.

Afua Etruwaa noted that she felt sad about not being able to live freely and be herself like every other young person.

"I feel sad. I just want to be free. I want to be myself. People should leave me alone. Leave me alone," she emphasised.

Reactions to Afua Etruwaa's interview

Below are the opinions of social media users to Afua Etruwaa's interview about the challenges of being a model:

@jnr_zibo said:

"Wo Maame kraaa yen fa nu ny3 hweee na wo 😂😂😂."

@dannygh_ said:

"Which spotlight? No one knows her."

@manuelphrimpz said:

"Her mum is just an over-thinker."

@FEMSIII said:

Girl, we don’t f-ing know you. You and your mom are just delusional people always seeking attention

@kweku_marshall said:

The apple didn't really fall far from the tree ampa😂😂😂😂

@Hero_nyame said:

"Who is Afua again? Is she part of the rich people in Ghana? Orr she is known for something I don’t know ? Charlie we taya oooh 😅😂😂😂"

@_nanaosei111 said:

"I will see her outside and I wouldn't know who she is 😭. Baby Girl nobody knows you 😭."

@kante_house_boy said:

"Her mother actually thinks she’s a star 😂😂😂. This woman is delusional for real."

Pictures of Afua Asantewaa and Afua Etruwaa

Afua Asantewaa's daughter, Afua Etruwaa, speaks about being famous. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon and @efua_etruwaa

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa secures international music scholarship

YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum announced that she had been offered the opportunity to study music at an international institution.

Fans quickly took to social media to celebrate her achievement, with many expressing pride and support for her academic journey.

Afua’s scholarship marked another milestone in her growing career, blending her passion for music with global recognition.

