Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the hands of time, showcasing his timeless dribble during the Riyadh Derby

The five-time Ballon d'Or humiliated a former Chelsea defender with exquisite skill as Al-Nassr beat Al-Hilal

The Portuguese football icon is now 69 goals shy of reaching his historic 1000-career goal milestone

On a night when the stakes were high and the spotlight unrelenting, Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a performance that reminded the world exactly why he remains one of football's most iconic figures.

The legendary forward, now 40, lit up the Riyadh Derby on Friday, April 3, with a scintillating brace that powered Al-Nassr to a long-awaited victory over archrivals Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League—ending a frustrating four-year winless run in the fixture.

Cristiano Ronaldo humiliated former Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly during the Riyadh Derby. Photo credit: Abdullah Ahmed/Getty and @TheNassrZone/X.

Source: Getty Images

Though his goals were headline-worthy, it was Ronaldo’s all-round play and vintage swagger that truly captivated fans.

In a match teeming with intensity and individual battles, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner took centre stage, particularly in a jaw-dropping sequence that quickly went viral.

Ronaldo 'cooks' former Chelsea defender in Riyadh

Operating from the left flank, Ronaldo picked up the ball and launched into one of his trademark runs—brimming with purpose, flair, and controlled aggression.

With the confidence of his prime years, he danced past his markers, including Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, whose resume features stints with Napoli and Chelsea.

In a moment that felt like a flashback to his days at the Santiago Bernabéu or Old Trafford, Ronaldo effortlessly skipped past Koulibaly with a subtle drop of the shoulder, leaving the seasoned centre-back frozen in his tracks.

Fans react to Ronaldo's dribbling ex-Chelsea defender

The move set social media alight, with fans celebrating the spectacle.

@CR7Dilly wrote:

"He gave us the good old days back 😎 today game was a top game from him."

@arcticmandaly added:

"Koulibaly always gets wrecked by Ronaldo at least once per match, lol."

@Roro simply stated:

"He's the GOAT for a reason."

Beyond the dazzling footwork and viral dribbles, Ronaldo’s contribution was rooted in tactical precision.

According to One Football, he struck early in the second half—timing his movement perfectly to capitalise on a defensive lapse—and later converted from the spot in the dying minutes to seal a crucial 3-1 win.

Cristiano Ronaldo is now joint ninth top scorer in the history of the Saudi Pro League after his brace against Al-Hilal on April 3, 2025. Photo credit: Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

The result saw the Knights of Najd close the gap on second-placed Al-Hilal, further boosting their momentum as the season approaches its climax.

Cristiano’s brace took him to 21 in the Saudi top-flight, reaching the 20-goal mark for the 15th time in his illustrious career, per SportsMax.

What's next for Ronaldo?

Now, with the derby dust settling and momentum on their side, Ronaldo and Al-Nassr look ahead to their next challenge against Al Riyadh on April 12.

With the Saudi League title and AFC Champions League ambitions still within reach, the veteran forward’s mission remains far from over.

Ronaldo's humble answer about 1000 career goals

Previously, YEN.com.gh highlighted Cristiano Ronaldo’s modest reaction when questioned about his quest to score 1,000 career goals.

Despite his well-known drive to achieve the remarkable feat, the 40-year-old offered a grounded and respectful response when asked about it.

