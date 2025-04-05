A Ghanaian woman has shared fond memories of Joana Yabani, the KNUST student who recently passed

The young lady, a final-year-student was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in February, on campus

She was buried on April 5, 2025, and friends and loved ones gathered to pay their last respects

The final funeral rite of the deceased KNUST student, Joana Aku Deladem Yabani, has been held.

Joana was buried on Saturday, April 5, 2025, and family and friends of the young lady gathered to pay their last respects.

Heartbreaking videos of her burial have surfaced on social media, courting sympathy from many Ghanaians.

At the funeral grounds, a family friend of the young lady shared fond memories of her, recalling how she always helped her mother sell.

According to the woman who spoke to AdomTv, Joana's mother was a trader and Joana was always delighted when helping her mother sell.

She told the media that she encountered Joana at various trade fairs and the young lady sold her mother's items on her behalf. The Ghanaian woman noted that Joana was very cheerful to all her mother's customers.

Ghanaian woman calls for justice for Joana

After sharing fond memories of the young lady, the woman called for justice. She expressed her belief in the laws of the state and urged the police to expedite the process of ensuring that justice is served.

