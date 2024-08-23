Kyle Walker's marriage to Annie Kilner is reportedly in jeopardy, placing the defender at risk of losing a significant portion of his fortune

Amid ongoing turmoil, the Manchester City star faces the possibility of a costly divorce as the relationship continues to deteriorate

Walker is nearing the final stages of his distinguished career, marked by remarkable achievements and the inevitable decline at the top level of football

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker could risk losing a substantial portion of his £27 million fortune if his marriage to Annie Kilner ends in divorce.

The England international's relationship with his long-term partner is in serious jeopardy after Walker fathered two children with former Love Island contestant Lauryn Goodman.

Kyle Walker's marriage to Annie Kilner is in doubt, which could jeopardize a significant portion of his £27 million fortune. Photos: Robbie Jay Barratt/Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

This affair has created deep rifts in the marriage, potentially beyond repair.

A Daily Mail report suggests that Walker could lose up to half of his fortune in a divorce. Kilner is likely to "almost certainly" secure the £3.5 million property she shares with their four sons.

Financial burdens and future prospects

Walker, who earns £160,000 a week at Manchester City, is financially supporting Goodman and their two children.

An insider revealed to the Mail:

"Everyone around Kyle knows just how much a divorce would cost him. So does he. And he's fully aware that footballers have very short shelf-lives in earning terms."

"He is 34 now so, realistically, there are only about four more years left for him as a professional player and, after that, he will have to carve out a new career. If he splits from Annie, she would be entitled to half, and he would have six children to support between both women."

Walker started his affair with Goodman in 2019 during a brief separation from Kilner.

In the winter of 2022, it was revealed that he had fathered another child outside of his marriage.

The veteran full-back acknowledged at the time that he had made "idiotic decisions."

Source: YEN.com.gh