Huge blow for Real Madrid as top player suffers injury, ruled out for a while

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has been the subject of much discussion in recent weeks due to the physical burden being placed on the 20-year-old.

Medical tests have confirmed that he has suffered a "muscle injury in the plantar muscle of his right leg."

Spanish publication Diario AS reports that Jude Bellingham will be sidelined for at least a month due to plantar fasciitis, with a minimum recovery time of three weeks.

If his recovery takes longer than expected, he could be out until the city derby against Atletico Madrid on September 29th.

He will definitely miss matches against Real Valladolid, Las Palmas, Real Betis, and his England duties.

Should the injury progress more slowly, his availability for games against Real Sociedad, Espanyol, and Alaves could also be at risk, although he is expected to return in time for the Atletico match.

Carlo Ancelotti informed the press that Bellingham was being assessed for a knock, but the injury is a frustrating blow as he works to shape his revamped squad.

Following a draw against RCD Mallorca, losing one of his top players is far from ideal, though it might accelerate the search for the balance he mentioned was lacking in their first Liga match, as they can't afford to drop more points.

