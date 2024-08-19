Today, footballers come in all shapes and sizes, and this diversity is part of what makes the beautiful game so captivating nowadays.

In the past, the strategy was straightforward: find the skilful winger with a long pass, watch them outmanoeuvre a defender, and cross the ball into the box for the striker to head it home.

The modern-day wingers see themselves as much more than just wide players; they’re goalscorers, pressers, inside forwards, and more.

From the flair of Brazilian players to the directness of Englishmen, a diverse array of skill sets is currently lighting up the Premier League and European football.

That led us to wonder: who are the best wingers in world football right now?

It's no easy task to decide, especially with the traditional 4-4-2 formation rarely used and the rise of specialized roles for wide players.

However, Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker seems confident about who the best winger in the world is.

Kyle winger names his best winger

Walker recently appeared on Sky Sports' Saturday Social show, where he was asked to rank three of the top wingers in Europe: Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal.

The Manchester City defender ranked them in that exact order.

The Englishman went on to explain his choice:

"Technically, I’ve never faced Mbappe directly. But with Vini, we’ve had many great battles.

"I know him well, and he’s one of the best wingers in the world — if not the best."

Source: YEN.com.gh