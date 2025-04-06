Former MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has been summoned by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to appear before its disciplinary committee

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has summoned former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo, to appear before its disciplinary committee.

The three-term MP will face her party's disciplinary committee on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 11:00 AM to answer allegations of anti-party behavior.

NPP summons the former Dome-Kwabenya MP, Adwoa Safo, over alleged violation of the party's directives. Photo credit: Patrick Yaw Boamah. Justin Kodua Frimpong/Facebook & @sarahadwoasafo/IG.

Recall that the former legislator went public to share her frustrations about some happenings in the NPP, which she believed resulted in their humiliating defeat in the December 7, 2024, general election.

She further accused some key members of the party, including the former National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), Mrs Gertrude Quashigah, who is now deceased, of corruption and mismanagement.

However, the late Mrs Quashigah's family strongly denied the allegations and demanded an apology from Sarah Adwoa Safo, who is also the former Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

Following this, the NPP's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, issued a statement banning its members across the country from publicly discussing issues that may cause disaffection within the party.

Lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo is the former MP for ome-Kwabenya and Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection. Photo credit @sarahadwoasafo/IG.

However, Lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo reportedly flouted the directive and further washed the party's dirty linen in public.

In the summon letter issued and signed on behalf of the MP for Okaikoi Central and Secretary to the NPP's Disciplinary Committee, Patrick Yaw Boamah, which has been circulated on social media, the NPP advised Lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo to present evidence or witnesses to back the claims she made in public.

The NPP also assured the former MP of its commitment to being fair, transparent, and regard for due process at the hearing on Monday.

"The party remains committed to upholding principles of transparency, fairness, and due process," portions of the summon letter read.

While Adwoa Safo's summon letter has already been made public, it remains to be seen if she will honor the invitation.

Below is the summon letter sent to Lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo.

NPP bigwigs storm Adwoa Safo's house

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some bigwigs of the opposition NPP stormed Lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo's house to prevent her from attending a scheduled interview with Kessben FM in Accra.

This move, according to the report, was to prevent the former MP and Gender Minister from further tarnishing the party's image in public.

The news that Adwoa Safo had been ambushed by her party's leaders triggered public condemnation for the NPP.

