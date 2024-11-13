Bruno Fernandes has disclosed a hidden secret no one knows about Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

In a candid interview, Fernandes revealed that Ronaldo is not only good with the ball at his feet

Meanwhile, the Man United skipper would hope to inspire Portugal to victories in the UEFA Nations League

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes recently shared an intriguing insight about his Portugal teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, one that reveals a lesser-known side of the legendary forward.

Fernandes and Ronaldo, both products of Sporting CP’s renowned academy, have formed a strong connection over the years, first with Portugal and later as teammates at Old Trafford before Ronaldo’s move to the Saudi Pro League.

Bruno Fernandes has shed light on Cristiano Ronaldo's other talent other than football in a candid interview. Photo by Ralf Ibing - firo sportphoto.

Source: Getty Images

Bruno reveals Ronaldo's hidden talent

Fernandes, whose friendship with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner spans years, hinted at a hidden talent of Ronaldo’s.

According to the midfielder, the iconic forward isn’t just skilled with the ball; he also shines on the dance floor.

“He dances well,” Fernandes admitted, as quoted by The Nassr Zone.

What's next for Ronaldo and Bruno?

With club football on hold during the season's final international break, Fernandes and Ronaldo will reunite as they prepare for Portugal’s UEFA Nations League doubleheader.

The Selecao will take on Poland on November 15, followed by their concluding Group 1 clash against Croatia, per Footboom.

Both players have been instrumental in Portugal's impressive campaign, blending leadership and creativity on the field.

Cristiano leads Portugal’s scoring chart in the competition with three goals, while Fernandes has added a goal and two assists to his tally, underscoring their combined influence on the team’s success.

Bruno Fernandes saves ill passenger

In a prior report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Bruno Fernandes' compassionate act when he assisted an ailing passenger on a flight to Lisbon.

The Manchester United captain was travelling to his home country alongside teammate Diogo Dalot during the international break.

Fernandes reportedly noticed the passenger, who appeared to be fainting toward the back of the plane and stepped in to help.

Ronaldo makes 1000-goal acknowledgement

In a related report, YEN.com.gh shared that Cristiano Ronaldo has subtly acknowledged he may not achieve his ambitious goal of scoring 1,000 career goals.

The five-time Ballon d'Or recipient, who will turn 40 in February 2025, currently has 908 goals to his name.

Recently, he was honoured with a special award celebrating his remarkable dedication to Portugal’s national team.

