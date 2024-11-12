Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been left out of France's squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games

The 25-year-old has been a pale shadow of his former brilliant best since moving to Madrid in the summer

The Frenchman caught up with former Paris Saint-Germain teammates Achraf Hakimi and Anau Tenas as he returned to Paris for a padel

Kylian Mbappe enjoyed a padel game with former PSG teammates Achraf Hakimi and Arnau Tenas, reconnecting with friends during his return to Paris.

The star forward, whose high-profile move to Madrid was filled with promise, has encountered a challenging adjustment to Carlo Ancelotti’s system.

Kylian Mbappe scored on his debut game for Real Madrid against Atalanta. Photo by Diego Souto.

The Real Madrid star, currently sidelined from France’s Nations League squad due to injury recovery, took the international break as an opportunity to unwind and catch up with familiar faces in the French capital.

Left out of France’s national team for a second consecutive break, Mbappe appeared in good spirits as he spent time with his old PSG colleagues.

In addition to the padel session, the trio bonded over video games, with Mbappe later sharing photos from the reunion on social media.

His Instagram post, captioned:

“Padel & Friends… The perfect Mix. TEAM Blue,” showed the group smiling and enjoying their time off the pitch.

After a refreshing break back home, Mbappe will rejoin Real Madrid as they gear up for an away match against Leganes in La Liga on November 24.

Is Mbappe considering international retirement?

In another report on Kylian Mbappe, YEN.com.gh shared that the Real Madrid forward is reportedly reluctant to return to the French national team in the near future.

Sources indicate that the French star may even be contemplating early retirement from international football.

Mbappe unhappy with Real Madrid coach's tactics

In a related update, YEN.com.gh reports that Kylian Mbappe is reportedly dissatisfied with Carlo Ancelotti’s tactical approach at Real Madrid.

The French star has allegedly expressed his concerns to those close to him, feeling that the team’s style differs from what he was accustomed to at PSG, where much of the play was directed to support him.

