Cristiano Ronaldo has subtly admitted he is no longer interested in surpassing Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or record

A desire for team triumphs has replaced the hunger for individual accolades as Ronaldo continues to cement his legacy

While both Cristiano and Messi are no longer considered prime candidates to annex the coveted prize, they remain the most decorated

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have shifted his focus away from chasing individual accolades, particularly the coveted Ballon d'Or, as he suggests that his rivalry with Lionel Messi no longer fuels him.

The two footballing icons have dominated the prestigious award since 2008, with only Luka Modric in 2018 and Karim Benzema in 2022 breaking their reign.

The Ronaldo vs Messi Ballon d'Or rivalry

Ronaldo has lifted the Ballon d'Or five times but hasn't been nominated in the last two editions.

In contrast, Messi secured a record-extending eighth title after leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar.

Since leaving Manchester United for Al-Nassr in early 2023, Cristiano has enjoyed a resurgence in Saudi Arabia.

The Portuguese phenom has netted a plethora of goals, including setting a new record as the Saudi Pro League’s top scorer, with 35 goals in a single season.

His prolific form continued in the AFC Champions League, where he scored in Al-Nassr's 2-1 victory over Al-Rayyan, as noted by ESPN.

However, perhaps the most remarkable milestone of his recent career came last month when he scored his 900th goal for club and country while representing Portugal.

Despite this remarkable feat, Cristiano was once again absent from the Ballon d'Or nomination list, a trophy he last claimed in 2017 during his spell with Real Madrid.

Ronaldo 'admits' defeat to Messi

With a professional career spanning 22 years, beginning at Sporting Lisbon and passing through elite clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, Ronaldo seems to have reached a point where individual glory is secondary to collective success.

Speaking after his side's win over Al-Rayyan, the Portugal captain admitted he no longer prioritizes being labelled the best player.

"I don’t care anymore if I am the best or not," Ronaldo confessed at a press conference, as quoted by talkSPORT.

"What matters now is helping the team win. Scoring goals is nice, but for me, victories are better."

Haaland, other stars pick Ronaldo as GOAT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that several players shared their opinions on the ongoing GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the UEFA Champions League.

The two legendary figures have long dominated the competition with remarkable goals and decisive performances.

Erling Haaland, Virgil van Dijk, Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Florian Wirtz all expressed their support for Ronaldo as the greatest of all time.

