Portugal ace Cristiano Ronaldo has subtly admitted he might not be able to reach his ambitious 1000-goal mark

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who turns 40 in February 2025, is currently on 908 goals

He was recently recognised with a special award for his outstanding commitment to his national team

Cristiano Ronaldo recently reflected on the ambitious pursuit of 1,000 career goals, hinting that the milestone may remain elusive as he enters the final stretch of his iconic journey.

The Portuguese star, renowned for his relentless pursuit of records, approached the topic with a rare note of concession ahead of Portugal’s UEFA Nations League clashes against Poland and Croatia.

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that his pursuit of reaching 1,000 goals might not become a reality. Photo credit: @selecaoportugal/X and Yasser Bakhsh/Getty.

At 39, with a career spanning more than two decades and approaching his 40th birthday in February 2025, Ronaldo is mindful that retirement is closer than ever.

Yet, while other players may have retired by this age, Cristiano continues to thrive in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr and the Portugal national team.

Ronaldo makes 1000-goal admission

Reflecting on the future, he acknowledged that he must take things day by day as he assesses his body’s response to the demands of the game.

“I look forward to the response my legs will give me in the coming years,” he shared, as cited by The Nassr Zone.

“If we reach 1000 goals, that's good, but if we don't, I'm already the player who scored the most goals in history.”

Ronaldo receives a special award

Bolavip reports that as Ronaldo prepares for this Nations League doubleheader, his remarkable contributions to Portugal have not gone unnoticed.

Recently, he was honoured with the prestigious Quinas de Platino trophy at the Quinas de Ouro gala, an accolade recognising his outstanding commitment to his national team, where he has surpassed 200 caps.

With this honour, Portugal acknowledged his impact as an ambassador for the nation and a symbol of dedication and excellence in football.

Solkjaer admits re-signing Ronaldo was a mistake

Meanwhile, former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club was a misstep.

Solskjaer shared that a member of his coaching staff voiced concerns about the transfer at the time.

Ronaldo rejoined United in 2021, but then-assistant coach Kieran McKenna reportedly had reservations about the move.

Ronaldo's new way of dealing with 'Messi' taunts

Still, on Ronaldo-related news, YEN.com.gh reported that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner faced taunts from rival fans during the Riyadh Derby on November 1, with attempts to provoke him by chanting "Messi."

However, the 39-year-old star appeared unfazed, showcasing a mature response and calm demeanour amid the antagonistic gestures.

Source: YEN.com.gh