Otto Addo has sent a poignant World Cup message to Ghanaians after the Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON

Addo, who led Ghana to the 2022 World Cup after missing out on the 2018 edition, has come under scrutiny in the past weeks

Nevertheless, he remains optimistic about the country's future amid the recent struggles highlighted by the AFCON shambles

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has delivered a crucial message to Ghanaians following the team's recent setback in failing to qualify for the 2025 AFCON.

The disappointing 1-1 draw against Angola ended Ghana's impressive 20-year streak of consecutive AFCON appearances, a result that has understandably left fans frustrated.

Otto Addo is confident of Ghnaa's chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup despite the 2025 AFCON failure. Photo by Dan Mullan.

However, Addo remains focused on shifting the team's efforts towards a new goal: securing a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Acknowledging the public's frustration, Addo expressed empathy for fans' disappointment but emphasised the importance of moving forward.

"I understand that people are disappointed, maybe angry. I was also disappointed, but surely, we have to move on now," he stated, as quoted by Myjoyonline urging Ghanaians to stay hopeful as he seeks a fresh start.

Otto Addo's World Cup message

Addo has marked the upcoming clash with Niger as an opportunity to reset and build momentum.

"We need to do our best to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers, and it starts tomorrow," he affirmed, highlighting the Niger match as a stepping stone toward a brighter campaign.

Amidst the criticism, the 49-year-old has rallied for national support, reminding fans of the power of unity.

"If you [Ghanaians] want us to go to the World Cup, you need to support us,” Addo urged.

Currently, Ghana sits second in Group I, level on points with leaders Comoros, with the top team set to advance to the knockout phase, per Citi Sports.

The next fixture in the qualifying series will be against Chad in March 2025, a match Addo views as critical in his pursuit of making Ghana the first Black Stars team to qualify for consecutive World Cups.

