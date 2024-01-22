An old video of Ghana playing against Mozambique has popped up ahead of Ghana's match with them in the ongoing AFCON

Ghana beat Mozambique 3-1 in the match which was a qualifier for the 2017 AFCON

Netizens who saw the video expressed hope that Ghana could replicate their former win in their upcoming Mozambique game

An old video of Ghana playing against Mozambique has popped up as Ghana prepares to meet Mozambique in their third group-stage game at the 2023 AFCON.

The game was played back in 2016 as a qualifier match for the 2017 AFCON.

Ghana vs Mozambique: Old video of Ghana beating Mozambique pops up. Source: @macandzadomingos

Source: Instagram

Ghana beats Mozambique in old match

In the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying round, Ghana easily defeated Mozambique 3-1 on Thursday, 24th March, 2016, increasing their point total in Group H.

At the Accra Stadium, Frank Acheampong opened the score after four minutes to give Avram Grant's team a strong lead. And the attacker for Anderlecht separated the two teams into halftime.

After the break, stand-in captain John Boye extended the advantage after eleven minutes, and two minutes later, Jordan Ayew lobbed the Os Mambas goalie to make it 3-0 for Ghana.

However, Apson Manjate's header of a cross at the far post gave the visitors a chance to equalise.

was shared by @kayjnr10 on X, formerly Twitter.

Netizens react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the video. While some are hopeful that Ghana can beat Mozambique again, others also expressed doubt. See some below:

ghconcra said:

That was when it was Black Stars, does this team look like Black Stars to u? They will win tho

chemenies said:

RIP Christian Atsu

ghanacharlie1 said:

Pass glory no dey count again ooo, yoo

akrongsam

Jordan Ayew should learn give give such passes to his teammates when they make runs

playberry1 said:

Herrr Astu

Ashimeru: Why Ghanaian Footballer's Goal Against Cape Verde Was Cancelled

In another story, Ashimeru's goal that was cancelled has been explained by an expert.

According to the FIFA rules, a player is penalised for offside at the time the ball is touched or played by one of his teammates. This means that every inch of a player’s head, body or feet must be in front of the last defender when the ball is passed to them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh