Miss Enny has made up with her boyfriend after their highly publicised supposed breakup and proceeded to flaunt a car he allegedly bought for her

The social media influencer had previously announced their breakup on social media, claiming that the young man had left her on the eve of their anniversary

However, after weeks of Ghanaians sympathising with her, Miss Enny said she had taken the young man back after he bought a car for her

Popular Ghanaian social media influencer Miss Enny has made up with her boyfriend weeks after claiming he broke up with her on the eve of their anniversary.

The influencer went viral after announcing the breakup on social media. She said the relationship ended just a day before what would have been their two-year anniversary. Many Ghanaians sympathised with her as she spoke passionately about her heartbreak.

What made the breakup more dramatic was the fact that Miss Enny had surprised her boyfriend with a PlayStation 5 and other expensive gifts not long before the breakup. This led to heavy criticism of the young man.

Now, the influencer says she has taken the young man back. In a YouTube vlog, she said the breakup was a misunderstanding and detailed how the turn of events happened. She explained that he had bought her a car as an apology for causing her pain. She shared photos of the car on social media and told her followers that they were back together.

Her post received mixed reactions. While some followers congratulated her and said they were happy for her, others criticised the decision. Some netizens also said they felt used, especially after showing support during the initial breakup.

Miss Enny said she still loves her boyfriend and is grateful for the car. According to her, the gift was because he wanted to make things right, and that was enough for her to give him another chance.

Miss Enny's car gift sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Dawson_Blaud said:

"No be recently wey you dey complain about the money you spend on bolt and Uber rides. Next minute norrr you got your own car? Woooow, life must be nice."

SkyRockG2GTTnA commented:

"My youth double your hustle. Break up with her and buy her a Toyota Musa, and she will welcome you with carpet."

1BongoIdeas said:

"Most guys were ready to submit their CVs then boom you went back to the guy who made you cry. We shall be there for more tears."

nickirich14 commented:

"Lol everyone with the think pieces shaking now congrats boo very happy for you."

MZZRIDA said:

"After letting me insult 😫😫😫bobo upandan now see my face ,this one is a lesson to me, o."

