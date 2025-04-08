Maame Serwaa, the American-Ghanaian wife of Kumawood actor Lil Win, got many people talking about her growth over the years

On her TikTok account, Maame Serwa noted that the two pictures she shared were taken seven years apart

Many people hailed Lil Win for taking good care of her, while others spoke about how far she had come in life

Maame Serwaa, the ever-gorgeous wife of Kumawood actor Lil Win, turned many heads online when she shared two pictures showcasing her transformation.

Lil Win's wife Maame Serwaa flaunts 7-year transformation. Image Credit: @mrsnkansaohemaapretygold

Source: TikTok

Maame Serwaa seven-year transformation

Maame Serwaa took to her official TikTok account, @mrsnkansaohemaapretygold, to share with her followers how far she had come in life.

She posted two different pictures that showed her transformation over a span of seven years, giving her followers a view of how much she had changed over the years.

The first slide was the old picture she took seven years ago. She was dressed casually in a yellow tank top and a pair of tattered skinny jeans.

She flaunted her natural beauty in the old picture while rocking neatly braided ponytail cornrow braids.

In the old picture, Lil Win's wife rocked a pair of stylish and colourful slippers while posing in front of the well-constructed building she resided in.

For the picture that showed how she looked currently, Maame Serwaa looked much curvier and well-built while dazzling in a pink corseted gown that accentuated her fine curves.

Her hairstyle looked upgraded as she rocked a beautiful and neatly fixed frontal lace wig with the edges properly curled and laid.

She also showed that her living situation had also changed as she posed inside a well-painted and decorated room.

Below is Maame Serwaa's transformation

Reactions to Maame Serwaa's 7 -year transformation

Many people in the comment section spoke about Maame Serwaa's seven-year transformation. They spoke about the difference in her physical features and how she looked beautiful in her corseted gown.

Many others also applauded her husband, Mr Nkansah aka Lil Win, for taking good care of her over the years they had been together.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the two pictures of Maame Serwaa showcasing her seven-year transformation:

Queen💕 said:

"Awwww ur husband done well may God bless him Lilwin🥰🥰🥰."

Nana Adwoa Sikapa beauty ❤️ said:

"God bless my hero for taking good care of you ❤️❤️."

Abena Tirimud3 said:

"You have not changed koraaaa. Still beautiful."

Mummy’s daughter 🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️ said:

"Indeed the Lord has been good we praise him 🙏🙏🙏."

Humble lady 💗💓💖🤍 said:

"🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 may the Lord continue to bless your union 🙏🙏🙏."

Pictures of Maame Serwaa

Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, is dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @mrsnkansaohemaapretygold

Source: TikTok

Lil Win’s wife Maame Serwaa departs for the U.S.

YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Serwaa, wife of popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win, shared a video of herself travelling back to the U.S. after she visited Ghana.

In a video posted on her TikTok page, she showcased her natural beauty while vibing to a trending sound, capturing hearts with her calm and serene energy.

Fans filled the comments with sweet messages, with many saying Lil Win must already be missing her, while others gushed over her glowing appearance.

