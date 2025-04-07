Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus enjoyed another good game for West Ham in the Premier League

The Black Stars playmaker delivered an assist as West Ham United drew 2-2 with Bournemouth on Saturday

Kudus has now contributed five goals in the ongoing Premier League season, with seven games remaining

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been trending on social media after another outstanding performance for West Ham United in the Premier League.

The Ghana international registered his second assist of the season after delivering a cross which was met by Jarrod Bowen in the 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth.

Kudus lasted 84 minutes in the game before Luis Guilherme replaced him at the London Olympic Stadium.

In a video shared on social media, Kudus caught the attention of the crowd with a beautiful skill to beat his marker in the middle of the park.

The 24-year-old produced a lovely chip as Dango Ouattara approached before majestically laying a pass to his teammate.

Meanwhile, in a good start to the game by the visitors, Bournemouth opened the scoring through Brazilian striker Evanilson.

However, West Ham United recovered strongly in the second half with substitute Niklas Fullkrug pulling one back on the hour mark before Bowen headed home Kudus' cross seven minutes later.

Evanilson stole a late point for Bournemouth after finishing off a brilliant freekick move by the Cherries.

Bowen disappointed after Bournemouth draw

The West Ham United captain expressed frustrations after the game, claiming the draw felt like a defeat.

He said, as quoted by the club's official website:

“It’s really frustrating, It's a point, but it feels like a loss, I think, just because in the first half we go in 1-0 down and then we’ve come out in the second half, got the two goals, and gone 2-1 up.

“We were pushing again then to either get another goal or just see the lead out, but we didn't do that. So, yeah, it’s really frustrating that in the end, we drew the game.

“I think everyone all season has played their part. The manager always says you can only pick eleven and people are going to be disappointed every week, but I think the important thing about the group is we've got a really hard-working group, people that want to do well.

“And you see that when people come off the bench, there's no disappointment. It's just trying to help the team as much as they can. And that's what's needed to be a successful team.”

Kudus rocks new hairstyle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus was spotted rocking a new hairstyle ahead of the clash against Bournemouth.

The West Ham United attacking midfielder, who started in the game against Bournemouth, served an assist as the Hammers took the lead against the Cherries.

In photos shared on social media, the Ghana international was seen rocking a braided hairstyle, a departure from his trademark afro.

