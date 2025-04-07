Nigerian content creator Peller's dreams to visit and experience Ghana in grand style will soon come to pass

Ghanaian superstar Shatta Wale has announced that he will host the content creator when he arrives in the country

His announcement which comes after rumours of Peller's fallout with Stonebwoy has stoked a frenzy on social media

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has begun preparations to host Peller, aka Habeeb Hamzat in Ghana on April 10, 2025.

Shatta Wale plans to host Peller in Ghana.

Source: Facebook

The Ghanaian superstar announced the viral star's upcoming trip to Ghana on X. His post generated a huge buzz online considering the content creator's recent remarks about Shatta Wale.

The TikToker originally said he had no interest in visiting Ghana criticising its living conditions.

He claimed that it was challenging for him to communicate with his sweetheart when she visited Ghana.

Peller also said that Shatta Wale would personally come to the Kotoka International Airport with his phone to take a selfie with him and scream.

Many fans deemed his statement a disrespect to Shatta Wale. However, the On God hitmaker took no offence.

In his latest announcement, he called Peller his 'junior broda' as he committed to the vision of hosting him in Ghana.

Shatta Wale's announcement comes after Peller's rumoured fallout with Stonebwoy. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Nigerian streamer was captured lamenting about Stonebwoy's decision to unfollow him.

Fans react to Shatta Wale's plans for Peller

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Shatta Wale's plans to host Peller in Ghana.

@charlfrim12 said:

"Read so many comments and they all say SM is bigger than this, want to ask that do you guys know what happened behind the scenes? Maybe Peller approached SM to help him post for Ghanaians to see it more because SM has a bigger platform."

@NezerBlogs wrote:

"I am surprise that a whole brand like SM they entertain this little TikToker who is not even recognized in his own country, buh my people de3 Chale we for wise up this is something you have to hype it to the extent that…. My brother advice yourself because we respect."

@Tag1Gh remarked:

"You’re all not seeing what wale is seeing so you can rant all you want this boys followers are nearly 10million on tick tok, if wale should win half of them in addition to us the funds that he is going to generate is mad."

@ZAIDKOSO shared:

"We’re too territorial. An African man is showing love to his fellow African man, but all you can comment about is Nigeria and Ghana, as if we’re different. Africa is one, and the sooner you accept that, the better."

@sanixutd added:

"You thrice his age.. Descendant coming to Ancestor 👍🏼."

Shatta Wale makes peace with Andy Dosty

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale publicly made peace with each other at Ursula Owusu's 60th birthday celebration event.

A video from the big birthday event showed the heartwarming moment as Shatta Wale and Andy Dosty shared a hug on stage.

