Ex-Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has told Enzo Maresca that he will 'perform best' in a central attacking position for Chelsea

The Portuguese star has struggled for playing time, with Maresca favouring Nicolas Jackson, Pedro Neto, and Noni Madueke in the attacking roles

Joao Felix has expressed his desire to play in a central attacking role under Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, stating it’s where he performs best.

The 25-year-old joined Chelsea permanently from Atletico Madrid this summer in a £45 million deal but has struggled for Premier League game time.

Joao Felix has explained where he believes he performs best on the pitch. Photo: Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

The Portuguese star has made only two substitute appearances in the league this season, per Eurosport.

Despite his limited minutes, Félix has impressed in other competitions, scoring four goals in three UEFA Conference League matches and starting both Carabao Cup games.

After scoring in Portugal’s 1-1 draw with Croatia in the UEFA Nations League, Félix revealed his preferred position.

Speaking to Sport TV, he said via Metro Sports:

“I think where I can perform best is in the central area of the pitch, something I haven’t played in the last four years.

"Whether as a false nine, a No. 10, or a second striker, that’s where I can help the team the most and contribute to the game.”

Felix's plea comes at a time when Chelsea are exploring ways to improve consistency in their attacking play.

Whether Maresca will adjust his tactics to accommodate the ex-Alteico Madrid star centrally remains to be seen.

Enzo Maresca hit with midfield crisis

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been hit with a new midfield headache as they prepare to face Leicester City in the Premier League this weekend.

The Premier League will return on Saturday after the conclusion of the last international break of the year.

The early kickoff will see Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca travel back to his former stomping ground to face the Foxes. The Italian was in charge of Leicester for one season, when he won the Championship before Chelsea came calling.

