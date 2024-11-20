Out of Favour Striker Tells Enzo Maresca His Best Position for Chelsea
- Ex-Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has told Enzo Maresca that he will 'perform best' in a central attacking position for Chelsea
- The Portuguese star has struggled for playing time, with Maresca favouring Nicolas Jackson, Pedro Neto, and Noni Madueke in the attacking roles
- The Premier League will return on Saturday after the conclusion of the last international break of the year, with Chelsea facing Leicester City
Joao Felix has expressed his desire to play in a central attacking role under Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, stating it’s where he performs best.
The 25-year-old joined Chelsea permanently from Atletico Madrid this summer in a £45 million deal but has struggled for Premier League game time.
The Portuguese star has made only two substitute appearances in the league this season, per Eurosport.
Despite his limited minutes, Félix has impressed in other competitions, scoring four goals in three UEFA Conference League matches and starting both Carabao Cup games.
After scoring in Portugal’s 1-1 draw with Croatia in the UEFA Nations League, Félix revealed his preferred position.
Speaking to Sport TV, he said via Metro Sports:
“I think where I can perform best is in the central area of the pitch, something I haven’t played in the last four years.
"Whether as a false nine, a No. 10, or a second striker, that’s where I can help the team the most and contribute to the game.”
Felix's plea comes at a time when Chelsea are exploring ways to improve consistency in their attacking play.
Whether Maresca will adjust his tactics to accommodate the ex-Alteico Madrid star centrally remains to be seen.
Enzo Maresca hit with midfield crisis
Meanwhile, Chelsea have been hit with a new midfield headache as they prepare to face Leicester City in the Premier League this weekend.
The Premier League will return on Saturday after the conclusion of the last international break of the year.
The early kickoff will see Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca travel back to his former stomping ground to face the Foxes. The Italian was in charge of Leicester for one season, when he won the Championship before Chelsea came calling.
Why Enzo Fernandez was never punished
YEN.com.gh has also reported on why Fernandez was never punished for his alleged racism chants.
Tottenham star Rodrigo Bentancur received a seven-match ban for a similar offence, with fans asking why Fernandez's verdict was never made public.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.