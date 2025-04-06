Actress Diana Asamoah got married to her sweetheart, Solomon, in a beautiful ceremony on April 6, 2025

Videos from their traditional and white wedding have surfaced on social media as many showed concern for Diana Asamoah's supposed sugar baby, Opoku Bilson

Many people congratulated the newlyweds, while others spoke about the celebs that attended the event

Ghanaian actress Diana Asamoah tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on April 6, 2025, to her lover, Solomon, and videos from the wedding ceremony have surfaced on social media.

Diana Asamoah's wedding

Many Ghanaian celebrities attended the beautiful holy matrimony between Diana Asamoah and her newly wedded husband, Solomon.

Actresses Vanessa Nicole and Vivian Jill Lawrence, actor Opoku Bilson, YouTuber and comic actor Dr Likee, and several others were in attendance.

A traditional wedding ceremony was held where Diana and her husband were clad in rich kente cloth and gold ensembles.

Videos from their wedding reception party showed the seasoned Ghanaian actress dazzling in her white gown and long bridal veil, which dragged on the floor as she made a grand entrance.

For his reception party look, Diana Asamoah's husband, Solomon, looked dapper in an all-white two-piece suit. The long-sleeved suit had a high neckline, which was also v-shaped.

One thing that stood out in Solomon's suit was the white-like pearls around the neckline through to the end of the v-shaped cut.

Diana Asamoah's arrival at her wedding

Arrival of Diana Asamoah's husband

Reactions to Diana Asamoah's wedding ceremony

The videos from Diana Asamoah's wedding got many people concerned about the well-being of Opoku Bilson.

Many people made hilarious remarks in the comment section about Opoku Bilson being ditched by his supposed sugar mummy and encouraged him not to get a broken heart.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the beautiful wedding of Diana Asamoah and her new husband, Solomon:

the_realhammonds said:

"They are still acting even under the wedding. I love their combo."

indepe398 said:

"This is so beautiful to watch 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Opoku don't go ooo."

mis_addo said:

"Opoku is such a character 😂😂😂."

abenaboampongmaa said:

"So we have all seen who finally cheated on Opoku😭💔💔💔."

barrizter said:

"Opoku has gotten a broken heart 💔 😢."

serwaa_guyguy

"I thought it was Diana Asamoah our fashionista oo😂."

fafali.sap said:

"Vivian got me emotional God bless u nd congratulations 🎊 to da bride."

Opoku Bilson in tears at Vivian Jill's arrival

Opoku Bilson collapsing at the wedding

Photos from Diana Asamoah's wedding

Diana Asamoah rocks elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh reported that gospel musician Diana Asamoah made a stylish appearance at the funeral of gospel singer Empress Gifty’s mother, Agaga, capturing attention with her beautiful look.

She wore a chic peplum dress paired with designer sunglasses, exuding elegance and grace at the solemn event.

Meanwhile, a video of Empress Gifty performing at her mother’s funeral sparked reactions online, with many social media users sharing their thoughts on the emotional moment and the overall atmosphere.

