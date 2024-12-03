Mohammed Kudus returned to West Ham United's matchday squad after a five-game suspension, but his comeback couldn't stop a 3-1 loss to Leicester City

Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus made his much-anticipated return to West Ham United's matchday squad after serving a five-game suspension, but his presence couldn't prevent a 3-1 defeat at Leicester City.

Kudus, who had been sidelined since October following a red card, started and played 79 minutes before being substituted for Niclas Füllkrug.

Mohammed Kudus returned to West Ham United's matchday squad after a five-game suspension.

Source: Getty Images

Despite his efforts, Ruud van Nistelrooy enjoyed a dream debut as Leicester City manager, with Jamie Vardy scoring just 98 seconds into the match.

Goals from Bilal El Khannouss and Patson Daka sealed the Foxes' victory, pushing them to 15th on the Premier League table, just two points behind West Ham.

Niclas Füllkrug grabbed a late consolation for the Hammers in stoppage time, but Mads Hermansen’s heroics in goal kept West Ham at bay for much of the game.

With only three wins in their last 12 league matches, pressure continues to mount on manager Julen Lopetegui as fans grow increasingly restless.

Kudus, who has scored twice in nine Premier League appearances this season, will be hoping to help turn West Ham's fortunes around in their upcoming fixtures.

Why Kudus was suspended

Kudus was slapped with a five-game ban and a £60,000 fine after he was found guilty of improper conduct and violent behaviour following his red card in the game against Tottenham Hotspurs on October 19, 2024.

The Black Stars playmaker netted two goals in eight matches before his suspension, per Transfermarkt.

Kudus nominated for Puskas award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kudus has been shortlisted for the prestigious 2024 FIFA Puskás Award.

The Black Stars midfielder earned the nomination for his stunning solo effort against Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League.

