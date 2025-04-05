Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been spotted in a new look as West Ham United engages Bournemouth in the English Premier League.

The West Ham United attacking midfielder, who started in the game against Bournemouth, served an assist as the Hammers took the lead against the Cherries.

Mohammed Kudus rocks new hairstyle as West Ham United play Bournemouth.

Source: Twitter

In photos shared on social media, the Ghana international is seen in a braided hairstyle, changing his afro looks.

The Ghana international has now made five goal contributions in the English Premier League, scoring three and assisting two.

Meanwhile, in an explosive start to the game, Bournemouth opened the scoring through Brazilian forward Evanilson after the striker pounced on a mistake from goalkeeper Alphonso Areola.

However, after the break, the hosts levelled through second-half substitute Niklas Fullkrug before Jarrod Bowen connected to a Kudus cross to give the London outfit the lead.

With 15 minutes remaining, Evanilson netted his second to level the score for the Cherries at the London Olympic Stadium.

