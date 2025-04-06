Ghana's Black Queens secured a hard-fought win in their international friendly against Senegal in Dakar

Evelyn Badu was the hero of the team as the West African powerhouse ended their five-game winless run

The Black Queens return to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations this year in Morocco after a six-year absence

The Black Queens returned to winning ways after beating Senegal's Teranga Lionesses in an international friendly in Dakar on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

The West African giants are preparing ahead of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations in July this year.

Coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren supervised the team to their first win in five matches and his maiden victory since taking over early this year.

Evelyn Badu's first half header earns Black Queens victory in Dakar against Senegal. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaWNT

The Swedish trainer travelled to Dakar with several new players in his squad as he builds a solid team for the tournament in Morocco.

In a blistering start to the game, the Black Queens threatened the Senegal defence early, with Sherifatu Sumaila and Doris Boaduwaa coming close.

Halfway through the first half, Ghana broke the deadlock through former Hasaacas midfielder Evelyn Badu, who headed home a Princess Marfo cross.

Later the Bay FC winger almost made it two for the Black Queens before Jennifer, who was electric on the flanks also caused troubles for the Senegal defence.

In the second half, Bjorkegren made several changes as the Black Queens dominated and controlled most of the match.

However, neither side could score as the match ended with Badu's solitary strike.

Both teams have qualified for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana placed in Group C alongside champions South Africa, Mali and Tanzania.

Senegal is a good test

After the game, YEN.com.gh caught up with sports journalist and women football enthusiast Cindy Amernu to share her thoughts on the game.

She said:

"The Black Queens needed the win to build their confidence with about three months left for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations to start. Looking at the Senegal team, they have been on the rise on the continent and have a good side to compete at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

"If you take away their big three or four on the continent, I mean, Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco and Zambia, Senegal are not far off at all.

"I am glad we will play them again. The games against Senegal are definitely a good test for the Black Queens, especially with the team drawn in a difficult Group C at WAFCON."

The three-time Women's Africa Cup of Nations runners-up will next face Senegal again on Monday.

Bonsu eyes success with Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Queens winger Josephine Kyerewaa Bonsu is determined to help the team to success following her fist invite to the team.

The German-born forward received her first call-up for the friendly against Morocco in Casablanca on Friday.

Kyerewaa Bonsu and her teammates arrived in Morocco this week and will face the Atlas Lionesses on Friday.

