Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has been named on the new management committee of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Appiah joins a five-member committee that will be in charge of the administrative and logistical aspects of the team.

The ex-Ghana international is expected to play a huge role in helping the Black Stars return to their best form.

Stephen Appiah named vice chairman of Black Stars management committee. Photo: Twitter/ @ghanasoccernet.

Source: Twitter

He will serve as the vice chairman of the committee which will be led by Executive Council member Randy Abbey.

Other members of the team are Mr Samuel Aboabire, Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association and an Executive Council member, Mr Moses Armah, President of Medeama Sporting Club and Mr Richard Nsenkyire, President of FC Samartex 1996.

"The Management Committee's duties will include the overall effective management and setting of the strategic plan and activities of the team, serving as a link between the Technical Team and the GFA, ensuring adequate camping arrangements, providing logistical support, and paying regular visits to the team in camp," stated the FA as they announced the new committee on their official website.

"The Committee shall, in consultation with the Head Coach and Technical team, prepare and ensure the team's adherence to Activity Schedules for all matches and tournaments."

Source: YEN.com.gh