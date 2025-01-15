The Ghana FA president, Kurt Okraku will contest for an Executive Council position at the Confederation of African Football

The head of the Ghanaian football federation will represent the West African Football Union B at the top decision-making committee

Okraku was elected the Ghana FA president for a second term in October 2023 and has been in office for five years

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, is set to contest for a position on CAF's Executive Council.

The Ghanaian football leader will contest unopposed as a representative for the WAFU Zone B region.

The election, which takes place in March 2025, will see the various zones elect their representatives to form the new Executive Council of the continent's football governing body.

According to My Joy Online, Mr Okraku's position to represent WAFU was agreed on in 2021 after he stepped away for Djibril Hamidou, President of the Niger Football Association and the current WAFU Zone B representative, to take up the role.

Meanwhile, Hamidou is believed to be vying for a position on the FIFA Executive Council.

Mr Okraku will follow in the footsteps of former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi, who held similar roles as head of Ghana's football federation.

The former president of Dreams FC assumed office as Ghana FA boss in 2019 and was re-elected to occupy the role in 2023.

Under Okraku, Ghana has qualified for one Africa Cup of Nations and one FIFA World Cup.

However, the senior national team reached its lowest during the AFCON qualifiers for the 2025 tournament, failing to qualify for the competition in Morocco.

Okraku visits injured Ghana players

The Ghana FA boss travelled to England before the end of the year to visit Leicester duo Jordan Ayew and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who were both nursing injuries.

Ayew has recovered while Issahaku has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The FA boss's visit indicated his concern about the welfare of the national team players.

Mr Okraku will hope things turn around for the Black Stars when the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers resume in March.

The Black Stars sit joint top in the World Cup qualifying group with Comoros. The team will face Madagascar and Chad in March as the qualifiers resume.

Appiah set for Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah is set to take up a role at the Ghana Football Association following the senior national team's failure to qualify for AFCON 2025.

The legendary midfielder is expected to be part of a soon-to-be-formed management committee for the Black Stars.

Appiah, who led Ghana to their first-ever World Cup in 2006, is expected to use his expertise to help resurrect Ghana football following the recent downward trajectory of the game in the West African nation.

