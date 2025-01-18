Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus reached a new milestone in the English Premier League during Saturday's match between West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

The 24-year-old started and lasted the entire duration as the Hammers suffered a home defeat to London rivals Crystal Palace.

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus reaches 50 games in the Premier League. Photo: Bradley Collyer.

Kudus, who joined West Ham in the summer of 2023, was making his 50th appearance in the Premier League.

Unfortunately for the Ghana international, his 50th game in the English top-flight was marred by the defeat to the Eagles.

Second-half goals from Frenchman Jean Phillippe Mateta were enough for Crystal Palace to inflict Gramah Potter's first defeat in the Premier League with the Hammers.

Last season, Kudus made 33 appearances in the Premier League, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

However, in 17 appearances this season, the former Ajax player has scored three goals in the Premier League and added an assist, per Transfermarkt.

Despite a tough campaign for the Hammers, Kudus has attracted interest from some of the top clubs in England, with Manchester City and Liverpool linked with the Right to Dream Academy graduate.

Kudus arrived in England after winning two Dutch Eredivisie titles and one KNVB Cup.

