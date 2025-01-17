Edward Bawa has been appointed as the Acting Chief Executive Officer for the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation

President John Mahama has appointed Edward Bawa as the Acting Chief Executive Officer for the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.

This appointment is effective Friday, January 17, 2025.

President John Mahama appoints Edward Bawa as Ghana National Petroleum Corporation CEO. Source: Edward Abambire Bawa

Source: Facebook

The appointment is pending the advise from the Energy Ministry, in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

In a letter sighted by YEN.com.gh, the president congratulated the former MP for Bongo and wished him well.

Before this news emerged, there were rumours that Randy Abbey was set to be appointed to head the corporation.

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation is Ghana’s National Oil Company.

Established in 1983 by PNDC Law 64, it supports the government's objective of providing an adequate and reliable supply of petroleum products and reducing the country's dependence on crude oil imports by developing its own petroleum resources.

The corporation, which started operations in 1985, is a partner in all petroleum agreements in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh