Fans have been left in disbelief after Bournemouth disclosedd their staggering asking price for star forward Antoine Semenyo.

The Ghanaian international, who joined the Cherries for £10 million in 2023, has been a standout performer this season, attracting interest from top Premier League clubs.

Semenyo has been a key player under manager Andoni Iraola, helping Bournemouth reach the FA Cup quarter-finals, where they faced reigning champions Manchester City.

Across 32 appearances in all competitions, the 25-year-old has scored nine goals and provided six assists, making him an essential part of the team’s attacking setup.

His impressive form has reportedly caught the attention of clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Liverpool, who could make a move in the summer transfer window.

However, Bournemouth have set a jaw-dropping £75 million price tag for the winger, a figure that has sparked debate among fans.

One supporter reacted:

“I have been vouching for him all along, but this is crazy,” while another stated, “Prices in football are actually stupid. He’s worth £40 million at a push.”

A Bournemouth fan, however, defended the valuation, saying:

“Sensible price. Bournemouth don’t want to sell. If you want him, dig deep.”

According to The Sun, Bournemouth justify their demand by pointing to similar fees paid for other Premier League wingers, such as Manchester United’s £80 million signing of Antony and Chelsea’s £62 million purchase of Mykhailo Mudryk, who has struggled to make an impact.

