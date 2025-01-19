Lionel Messi Scores First Goal of 2025 for Inter Miami Against Club América

Lionel Messi opened his 2025 account with a stunning header to level the match at 1-1 for Inter Miami against Club América in a friendly.

The game, held in Las Vegas, marked Miami's return to action after their MLS playoff exit and saw the long-awaited reunion of Messi and Luis Suárez in the attack.

Messi made his mark with his first goal of the year, capping off a brilliant team sequence.

The Argentine superstar connected on a precise header from a well-placed cross, levelling the match at 1-1 after Inter Miami initially fell behind to a 31st-minute goal by Henry Martín.

Despite dominating possession with 66.1%, Club América struggled to convert their chances, leaving the match tied at halftime.

The friendly also saw the debut of Argentine coach Javier Mascherano, who is expected to bring a new tactical approach to Inter Miami's play.

When was Messi’s last match?

Inter Miami’s 2024 season ended with a mix of emotions. Despite being knocked out of the MLS playoffs by Atlanta United, the team celebrated a significant achievement by winning the Supporters’ Shield, awarded to the best regular-season team.

While their championship dreams were dashed in the postseason, it was still a remarkable year for the club.

However, Messi’s final appearance of 2024 was not with Inter Miami. The World Cup-winning captain played for Argentina in a vital World Cup qualifier against Peru, where he assisted Lautaro Martínez’s match-winning goal in a 1-0 victory.

Messi’s 2024 season overview

Messi wrapped up his debut season in the United States with impressive statistics: 22 matches played, 18 goals scored, and 17 assists.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and global football icon is now gearing up for another exciting campaign with Inter Miami, while also continuing his pursuit of World Cup qualification with Argentina ahead of the 2026 tournament, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

