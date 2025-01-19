Kylian Mbappe appears to be getting back to his best, netting his fourth goal in the last three matches for Real Madrid

His latest strikes guided Carlo Ancelotti's men to the summit of La Liga, leapfrogging rivals Atletico and FC Barcelona

The Frenchman would hope to continue his rich vein of form when Madrid host Red Bull Salzburg in the UCL

Kylian Mbappe expressed his satisfaction after inspiring Real Madrid to a commanding 4-1 victory over Las Palmas, which propelled the team to the top of the La Liga standings.

The French forward delivered a stellar performance, scoring twice and showcasing his ability to influence high-stakes games.

Kylian Mbappe appears to have rediscovered his mojo, netting four goals in his last three games. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe spurs Madrid to comeback win

The match began with an unexpected twist when Fabio Silva capitalized on a defensive lapse to hand Las Palmas an early lead.

However, Real Madrid responded swiftly, with Mbappe converting a penalty following Sandro Ramirez's foul on Rodrygo. The equaliser set the stage for a dominant display from Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Lucas Vazquez played a pivotal role in turning the game around, delivering a precise pass for Brahim Diaz to slot home and put Madrid ahead.

Moments later, Mbappe demonstrated his class with a sublime finish, curling the ball past the goalkeeper for his 12th league goal of the season, per France24.

By halftime, Los Blancos had firmly established control, leaving their opponents struggling to keep up.

The second half saw Carlo Ancelotti's charges maintain their intensity.

Rodrygo added a fourth, calmly finishing Fran Garcia’s cutback, as the team continued to exploit Las Palmas’ defensive vulnerabilities.

The visitors' woes deepened when substitute Benito Ramirez was shown a red card after a VAR review upgraded his initial booking for a reckless challenge on Vazquez.

Missed opportunities and ruled-out goals

Despite their dominance, Madrid could have extended their lead further.

Mbappe had a hat-trick goal disallowed for offside, while Jude Bellingham was uncharacteristically wasteful in front of goal.

The team, however, remained focused, ensuring their place at the league summit with a comprehensive performance.

Mbappe reflects on spurring Madrid to La Liga

Speaking after the match, the 25-year-old forward highlighted the team’s resilience:

“It was an important match for us. We knew what happened yesterday with Atlético's defeat and Barcelona's draw, and we wanted to get the win,” Mbappe told Real Madrid TV.

“We started badly because we conceded an early goal, but the team's reaction was outstanding. We looked for space and played fast and with quality.”

Mbappe added: “We scored plenty of goals, we're pleased, and we hope the Madridistas enjoyed today's game. We won a very important match, and now it's in our own hands in the competition because we're in first place.”

What's next?

With this victory, Real Madrid is now two points clear of Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Mbappe and his teammates will now turn their attention to Champions League action when they host Red Bull Salzburg at the Bernabeu.

