Lionel Messi goes viral with Ice-Cold celebration to Booing Club America Fans

Argentina's Lionel Messi has gone viral after responding to the Mexican crowd with a gesture during Inter Miami's pre-season opener, which ended in victory on Saturday night.

The David Beckham-owned club secured a 3-2 win on penalties against LIGA MX giants Club America at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with Messi, as expected, getting himself on the scoresheet again.

The Herons' equaliser in the 34th minute was a product of the former Barcelona trio—Messi, Luis Suarez, and Jordi Alba. Alba delivered a cross to Suarez at the back post, and the Uruguayan legend lofted the ball across the face of goal, allowing Messi to head it home.

This came just three minutes after the reigning Mexican champions took the lead, with Henry Martin tapping in a pass from former LAFC winger Brian Rodríguez.

Despite the match being a preseason friendly, the travelling Mexican crowd taunted Messi throughout.

But his early equaliser provided the perfect opportunity for the Argentine to respond, which he did in fine fashion.

Messi Makes Gesture Towards Club America Fans

After netting 21 goals in 22 MLS appearances last season, scoring on Saturday night was just another day at the office for Messi. However, this goal came with a twist, as the 37-year-old added a touch of provocation towards the opposing fans.

After heading the ball into the net, Messi turned to the Mexican crowd and made gestures that seemed to say:

'My country has three World Cups, and you? Zero.'

Messi played a pivotal role in one of his country's World Cup triumphs, earning both the Ballon d'Or and the Golden Ball after Argentina's 2022 victory over France.

While the Argentine legend has typically let his performances speak for themselves in the past, his later years have unveiled a more provocative side to the seasoned veteran, who has become more willing to taunt supporters trying to get on his back.

