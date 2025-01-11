Ghana international Michael Baidoo has made his official debut for Plymouth Argyle in England

The Black Stars player featured as Plymouth Argyle defeated Premier League side Brentford in the third round

The English Championship outfit have advanced to the fourth round and will await their opponent after the round of games this weekend

Black Stars midfielder Michael Baidoo has made his Plymouth Argyle debut in the English FA Cup against Premier League club Brentford.

The Ghana international, who played 60 minutes, helped his side to a surprising victory at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Michael Baidoo inspires Plymouth to FA Cup win on debut. Photo: Jacques Feeney.

The English championship strugglers defeated Brentford 1-0 to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup, courtesy of a Morgan Whittaker 82nd-minute strike.

Baidoo joined the Greens in the winter transfer window from Swedish outfit IF Elfsborg but had to wait till January 11 to make his debut after completing all the paperwork.

Also featuring for Plymouth is English-born Ghanaian midfielder Darko Gyabi, who came on in the second half for Matthew Sorinola.

The former Vision FC player is expected to play a key role in helping Plymouth maintain their stay in the English Championship.

Meanwhile, Plymouth will find out their opponents for the fourth round of the FA Cup in a draw next week.

Muslic replaces Rooney as coach

Ahead of the game against Brentford, Plymouth Argyle announced the arrival of Miron Muslic as the cub's new manager.

The relegation-threatened club sacked England legend Wayne Rooney last month, replacing him with the former Cercle Brugge gaffer.

"Miron had a clear vision of how he wanted to take Argyle forward and showed a depth of tactical awareness that made it clear exactly how he wanted the team to set up and play," chairman Simon Hallett said, as quoted by the BBC.

"He comes with glowing reviews from his time at Cercle Brugge, where he took a team from a lowly league position to European football, which is no mean feat.

"I want to welcome him to the club and look forward to seeing him have an immediate impact on the team."

Muslin was in the stands watching the game between Plymouth Argyle and Brentford in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Baidoo joins English club Plymouth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Eglish Championship side Plymouth Argyle have completed the signing of Ghanaian attacking midfielder Michael Baidoo.

The Black Stars player signed a long-term deal to join the club from Swedish club Elfsborg in the January transfer window.

Baidoo is expected to help the club survive the drop in the English Championship after the Greens endured a tough run under Rooney.

