Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has condemned the state of Ghanaian football after referees failed to appear on time for a Division Two league match.

Ghanaian football is in turmoil, and the latest incident involving legendary striker has only highlighted the ongoing crisis.

The Black Stars recently suffered a historic low, failing to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in 20 years.

Ghana failed to win a single match in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers, finishing bottom of a group that included Angola, Sudan, and Niger.

The chaos has trickled down to the local scene, with the Ghana Premier League currently suspended following the tragic death of a Kotoko fan, Nana Pooley.

Pooley was stabbed during a match between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman, sparking outrage over the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) failure to ensure proper security at games.

The league’s officiating has also come under heavy criticism, with referees accused of poor performances and mismanagement.

Gyan disappointed with absence of referee for league match

Gyan, Ghana’s all-time top scorer, recently experienced the disorder firsthand when he attended a Division Two match that had no referees present.

In a video shared on social media, the former Black Stars captain expressed his disappointment, revealing that the teams were already warming up, yet the referees were nowhere to be found.

The match officials had to be contacted by phone before confirming they were "on their way," much to Gyan’s frustration.

This incident is yet another example of Ghanaian football’s decline, with even grassroots development now affected.

Gyan, visibly disheartened, stressed that such disorganisation would drive away major stakeholders and hinder the development of young talents, ultimately jeopardizing the future of Ghanaian football.

Gyan coaches like Pep Guardiola

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan channelled his inner Pep Guardiola as he coached a side in Accra.

Gyan, who holds a UEFA License B Coaching certificate, is bent on carving a career in the dugout after a successful playing stint.

He had earlier turned down an opportunity to handle one of Ghana's national teams due to personal reasons.

